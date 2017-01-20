Is Kellyanne Conway Wearing a Gucci Coat?

President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm pledging to transfer the power of Washington to the people and reiterating a number of his campaign promises to shortly after being sworn in on Friday.
"What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet: "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."
The tweets — 10 of them in all — were sent from the President's personal Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump. The White-House-certified presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, was transferred to the Trump team, along with other administration accounts, including @VP and @FLOTUS.
Transition officials previously told NBC News that Trump planned to maintain his personal Twitter account and other social media after being sworn into office, but how exactly his Twitter use will change — if it will change at all — remains unclear.
Is Trump's New Twitter Banner Photo From Obama's 2009 Inauguration?
As soon as the transfer of power was complete, the @POTUS Twitter account changed, too, complete with a profile image of Trump and a banner photo of patriotic onlookers waving flags in celebration. But a few eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed something familiar about that banner photo — and quickly deduced that it was actually from President Obama's inauguration in 2009.
Another clue that the photo isn't from Trump's ceremony? It's raining in Washington.
As Barack and Michelle Obama exit the White House for the final time as sitting president and first lady, they're looking ahead to continuing their service to the public through a foundation bearing their name.
"The work of perfecting our union is never finished, and we look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens," the nation's 44th president said in a video released online Friday.
Upon your inauguration as the forty-fifth President of the United States of America, I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office. At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding far — sighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity.
@POTUS Account Now Features President Donald Trump
The official Twitter account of the president of the United States, @POTUS, has been updated to reflect President Donald Trump The account hasn't posted anything yet, but it has quickly attracted followers.