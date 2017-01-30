FASHION ENGINEER: Muktar Onifade works at General Motors as a calibrations engineer. He also brings his technical skill to design high-end streetwear. Now in its third collection, Onifade’s fashion label, VIZUVLGVDS (aka “Visual Gods”), combines the precision and chemistry of engineering with his Nigerian heritage. Every piece is hand-stitched by Onifade in his Detroit studio. Feb. 9
latest posts from NBCBLK28 2017
Kelsey and Kendra Murrell
DOUBLE THE GLAM: Lifestyle and beauty vloggers Kelsey and Kendra Murrell, better known as The GlamTwinz, are rising YouTube stars who are encouraging women to embrace their natural beauty. The sisters have created a digital empire with two thriving YouTube Channels and an online clothing and accessories store. The twins recently published their first book, "The GlamTwinz Guide To Longer, Healthier Hair." Feb. 15
Marques Brownlee
DOPE TECH. When he’s not dominating on the field as a pro ultimate frisbee player, Marques Brownlee is captivating millions of viewers as a tech reviewer and influencer on YouTube. Known online as MKBHD, he started his channel in high school and now the 23-year-old has over 4 million subscribers for his fresh perspective on all things tech. Feb. 3
Cliff Vmir
THE HAIR SLAYING MASTER. Just 19, the prodigy stylist has one motto: Invest in your hair, it's the crown you never take off. From a young age, Cliff Vmir had a passion for styling hair and by 16 he was averaging $350 per day doing hair in the basement of his home. The celeb stylist now has his own hair care line. Feb. 28
Briana Babineax
THE GOSPEL SONGSTRESS: Briana Babineaux quickly went from viral video sensation to touring in support of her critically acclaimed debut album, "Keys To My Heart." The spellbinding singer has become one of the most buzzed about singers on social media and counts stars like Rihanna and Drake among her 480K Instagram fans. Feb. 23
Darius Jones
KEEPING IT GREEN. As a teen growing up on Chicago’s West Side, Darius Jones found himself in trouble with the law. But his two years at Cook County Jail led him to a garden boot camp and urban agriculture. He now manages Garfield Produce, an indoor vertical farm and a licensed wholesale food establishment in the City of Chicago. Feb. 10
Christen Johnson
THE DOCTOR. Christen Johnson is the president of the Student National Medical Association, the organization devoted to diversifying the medical profession by encouraging more African-Americans to become doctors. Under her leadership, the group is pushing to level medicine’s racial and ethnic playing field. A key issue for her: Establishing bias training for doctors and ensuring that health policies are fair and equitable. Feb. 24
Michael Tubbs
CALIFORNIA'S YOUNGEST MAYOR. Michael Tubbs made history this election when he became Stockton, California’s first and youngest Black mayor at just 26. He didn’t come from a politically connected family, his father was incarcerated. A lot of young people leave home and never look back, but this Stanford University graduate came back to his community to make a change instead of going to Wall Street. Feb. 21
Quentin James
THE POLITICAL STRATEGIST. Quentin James is the Co-Founder of Vestige Strategies, LLC, a top civic and community engagement consulting firm in the nation. Quentin has created outreach initiatives that recruited over 50,000 African American donors. A true visionary, he started The Collective PAC, a political action committee focused on building Black political power by electing Black candidates on the local, state and federal level. Feb. 20
Samuel Sinyangwe
THE INNOVATIVE ACTIVIST. He is a policy analyst and data scientist who works with communities of color to fight systemic racism through cutting-edge policies and strategies. He is a co-founder of Campaign Zero, a data-informed platform presents comprehensive solutions to end police violence in America. It integrates community demands and policy recommendations from research organizations and the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing. Feb. 8