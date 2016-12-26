Bryon Macron Medina County Sheriff's Office

It's a terrifying scene. A reliable county official and father of three disappears.

Blood is discovered in his office and SUV.

No other signs of what may have happened.

And now 10 days have passed, but Bryon Macron remains missing.

Bryon, 45, was last seen the morning of Friday, December 16 at his family's home in Medina County, Ohio. He headed out that morning for work, nothing seemingly amiss.

But then deputies responded to the Township Administration Building around 7:30 a.m. on a suspicious circumstances call, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.

Bryon's office there was found in a state of disarray with items strew everywhere. There were signs of a struggle, blood on the floor, and the office was found unlocked with the lights on, according to local NBC affiliate WKYC. Several hours later, Bryon's black Chevy Equinox SUV was found in a public parking lot several miles from the township building and his family's home.

Blood was also found inside the SUV, according to authorities, but Bryon was no where to be found.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, especially during a time usually filled with festivities. Bryon, a former Marine, is a married father of three daughters. He is a national sales manager for a jewelry manufacturing and wholesale company. He is a football coach at the local high school.

Those online describe him as a dependable family man who is "able to take care of himself." His disappearance has been characterized as suspicious by authorities.

The Macron family continues to ask for privacy at this time, but Bryon's wife Victoria released a brief statement late last week thanking officials for their efforts and asking anyone with information to come forward.

"My family and I would like to thank the investigators working to bring Bryon home and those who are keeping our family in their thoughts and prayers. The local authorities and the FBI are doing all they can, but we need the public's help. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Medina County Sheriff's Department and Sgt. Kevin Ross of the detective bureau at 330-725-9116."

Bryon's disappearance has brought back memories of another mysterious missing person case from the area. In 1985, Hinckley Township Police Chief Mel Wiley vanished. His vehicle was found parked at Lakefront State Park in Cleveland with his wallet, credit cards and police identification left inside. In the more than 30 years since, few details have emerged in the case despite extensive searches.

Authorities have said there is no indication the two cases are connected in any way.

Yellow ribbons adorn the mailboxes and poles across Medina County, as the community comes together to support the Macron family during what can only be described as a heartbreaking and terrifying holiday season for them.

Bryon Macron is described as 6'1" tall, weighing 290 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to call the Medina County Sheriff's Office at (330) 725-6631 or Sgt. Kevin Ross at (330) 725-9116.