Caitlyn Jenner told the hosts of ABC's "The View" on Thursday that she has been able to meet with members of President Donald Trump's administration, noting that she has "a good in with the Republican party."

When asked by one of the hosts, Jedediah Bila, if she has been able to sit down with "anyone from the administration ... if not the President himself," Jenner replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, but I can’t talk about it," she said, adding, "I've been to the Department of Education. I've been everywhere."

"Actually, this afternoon I'm at the UN," she added. "[U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations] Nikki Haley, I have a meeting with her on LGBT issues worldwide."

The decorated Olympian and reality television star did not elaborate on the content of her meetings with federal cabinet officials at either the United Nations or the Department of Education.

The Education Department did not respond to NBC News requests to verify or comment on the meeting with Jenner.

But Jenner is neither the only prominent LGBTQ advocate nor the only transgender Republican woman to meet with Education Department officials in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this week, the president of Log Cabin Republicans' San Diego Chapter, Gina Roberts, flew to Washington to take part in a listening session with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. At Roberts' side was openly transgender NCAA soccer star Athena Del Rosario, speaking as a survivor of sexual assault and as a member of Log Cabin's think-tank sister group, Liberty Education Forum.

Both women posted on social media about the meeting with DeVos.

Announcement after our meeting today.Progress made!



DeVos Calls on Congress to Clarify Title IX https://t.co/MxQBV0YvdS via @WeeklyStandard — Athena Del Rosario (@MsGoalieQueen) July 14, 2017

Roberts also flew to the capitol to meet with the Education Department's Office of Civil Rights in May, as part of a group presenting a white paper that outlined a suggested new policy regarding transgender students.

In an editorial for The Advocate, Roberts — along with co-authors Jennifer Williams and Jordan Evans — said the trio of transgender Republican women were received by Education Department staff in a manner that was "warm, appreciative, and yet serious."

"Our presentation to DOE began with each of us transgender women sharing our lives and stories before we would discuss the pressing education issues generating this meeting," read the Advocate essay. "Afterward, the subject turned to our paper and our conservative-influenced solutions to accommodate the needs of both transgender and non-transgender students in America’s public schools."

Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo told NBC News on Friday that transgender members of the group had met with Education Department officials three times since March but said Caitlyn Jenner was not present at any of the meetings — indicating Jenner's work with the federal agency has been undertaken individually.

"Whether it’s Caitlyn Jenner or members of Log Cabin’s Transgender Leadership Caucus meeting with cabinet members, it will help the administration recognize the challenges of the trans community and to meet those challenges," Angelo said.

In March, Secretary DeVos met with transgender children and their families, as well as leaders of national LGBTQ advocacy groups.

"Anytime we can get transgender individuals directly engaging with cabinet members in the Trump administration is a victory for the community," Angelo said. "At its most basic level, advocacy begins with a conversation."

Angelo noted that Jenner is not an active member of Log Cabin Republicans but said she has called him to discuss Republican approaches to LGBTQ advocacy. He recalled a phone conversation with Jenner in 2015 that took place in the context of her since-canceled reality show, "I Am Cait."

"I believe that as Caitlyn was moving into transgender advocacy, she was meeting with transgender people who were all Democrats," Angelo said. "Caitlyn and I had a talk that evening about politics, issues that Log Cabin Republicans [were] advocating for and we discussed the presidential election cycle."

