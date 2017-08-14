Disney Show ‘Doc McStuffins’ Features Interracial Lesbian Moms

Disney Junior's animated show "Doc McStuffins" aired an episode last week in which a family experiences an earthquake and learns how to plan for it in the future. The family just happens to be headed by two mothers: one black and one white.

Voiced by comedian Wanda Sykes and actress Portia de Rossi, Thea (Sykes) and Edie (de Rossi) are the latest same-sex couple to be featured on a children's television show.

In a video made by LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, Wanda Sykes, who came out as a lesbian in 2011, said she was very happy to be a part of a television program that her own children watch.

"With this episode, [my kids] see a family that looks like our family," Sykes said. "We're two moms, and we have a boy and a girl -- two kids. It's going to be very exciting for them to see that -- to see our family represented."

Chris Nee, the show's creator and executive producer, said the episode resonated with her personally as well.

"I always envision 'Doc McStuffins' as a show about what it means to accept everyone as part of our communities," she said. "As part of a two-mom family, I’m proud to have an episode that reflects my son's world and shows everyone that love is love in McStuffinsville."

Not everyone, however, was pleased with the show's "love is love" message. The conservative Christian group One Million Moms accused Disney of "pushing an agenda."

"Controversial topics and lifestyle choices should be left up to the parents to discuss and Disney Junior should not introduce this to young children," the organization stated on its website. "Just because an issue may be legal or because some are choosing a lifestyle doesn’t make it morally correct."

Despite some backlash, many Disney fans took to Twitter to express their support for the episode.

This AM's episode of Doc Mcstuffins features a 2 mom family. the first time our daughter will see a family like hers in a cartoon. — Amanda Deibert️‍ (@amandadeibert) August 5, 2017

@Disney it was really exciting and heart warming to see a family like mine on #DocMcStuffins ️‍ Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/q74E4IGmLc — Maria Bosford (@Begrateful19) August 5, 2017

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram