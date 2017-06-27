Merkel Raises Prospect of Gay Marriage in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel has opened the door to a law allowing gay marriage in Germany, softening her stance before a Sept. 24 election on an issue potential coalition partners have made a condition for sharing power.

Merkel said at an event hosted by women's magazine "Brigitte" on Monday evening she had taken note of other German parties favoring same-sex marriage.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the media following the first day of a European Union Council Summit held at the European Union Council in Brussels, March 10, 2017. Thierry Charlier / AFP/Getty Images, file

"I would like to lead the discussion more into a situation where it is a question of conscience rather than something I push through with a majority vote," she said, when asked about her position.

The Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Merkel's right-left "grand coalition", the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens -- all potential coalition partners after the election -- have made gay marriage a condition for a tie-up.

Responding to the announcement, SPD leader Martin Schulz said on Tuesday his party would even push for a vote in parliament this week.

With broad support among Germans for gay marriage, the law would likely get easy approval in the lower house if conservatives could vote according to their conscience and not face a party whip.

Polls put Merkel's conservatives 10-15 points ahead of the SPD, but short of a parliamentary majority.

Fearful of antagonising some in her traditionally Catholic conservative parliamentary bloc who oppose it, Merkel has previously argued against same-sex marriage.

Same-sex civil partnerships have been allowed in Germany since 2001 but marriage is a step up from that.

