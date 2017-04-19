Miami to Rename City Street After Oscar-Winning Film ‘Moonlight’

The critically acclaimed film "Moonlight" is being honored in a special way by the city that helped inspire its creation.

Mahershala Ali and Jaden Piner in "Moonlight." "Moonlight" - A24 / IMDB

Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously moved to make the Oscar-winning film a permanent fixture in the Liberty City neighborhood by renaming a portion of Northwest 22nd Avenue "Moonlight Way."

The film "evidences the possible heights of success for students from underserved communities and dysfunctional family backgrounds," stated the approved resolution sponsored by Commissioner Audrey E. Edmonson.

Check out the full story on NBCMiami.com

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram