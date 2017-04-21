Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Latino
News

Empanadas or Flan? New ‘Delicioso’ U.S. Stamps Celebrate Latino Dishes

by Catalina Gonella

advertisement
The six new Delicioso stamps that The U.S. Postal Service is released Thursday, April 20, 2017 AP

Next time you send a letter, you can stamp it with your favorite Latino dish.

On Thursday the United States Postal Service released a new series of "Delicioso" Forever stamps celebrating the influence of Latino foods on American cuisine. The stamps were issued at at a dedication ceremony on Thursday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 6 Delicioso stamps feature bright illustrations of tamales, flan, sancocho, empanadas, chile relleno and ceviche. According to a press release, artist John Parra created each illustration by applying multiple layers of acrylic paint to textured surfaces, using sandpaper to reveal the hidden layers and give the designs a worn, vintage look.

You can buy the mouthwatering stamps on the USPS website. Can we say, "qué rico," or how yummy.

Follow NBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Catalina Gonella
Topics Latino, Lifestyle
First Published
Next Story New Documentary 'Elián': Remembering the Boy Caught Amid the U.S.-Cuba Saga
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement