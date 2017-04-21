The six new Delicioso stamps that The U.S. Postal Service is released Thursday, April 20, 2017 AP

Next time you send a letter, you can stamp it with your favorite Latino dish.

On Thursday the United States Postal Service released a new series of "Delicioso" Forever stamps celebrating the influence of Latino foods on American cuisine. The stamps were issued at at a dedication ceremony on Thursday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 6 Delicioso stamps feature bright illustrations of tamales, flan, sancocho, empanadas, chile relleno and ceviche. According to a press release, artist John Parra created each illustration by applying multiple layers of acrylic paint to textured surfaces, using sandpaper to reveal the hidden layers and give the designs a worn, vintage look.

You can buy the mouthwatering stamps on the USPS website. Can we say, "qué rico," or how yummy.