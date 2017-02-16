SEOUL, South Korea — Investigators arrested a third person Thursday over the death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, officials said.

The government of Malaysia also formally confirmed that the man who died after falling ill at Kuala Lumpur airport was indeed Kim Jong Nam — a sibling of he North Korean dictator. An autopsy verified his identity.

He had previously been named by South Korean intelligence agencies, who believe he may have been poisoned by intelligence agents acting on behalf of Kim Jong Un.

The third person arrested over the case was a man, Malaysian regional police chief Dato Abdul Samah told NBC News.

Samah did not provide any details about his alleged involvement, but The Associated Press reported he was the boyfriend of one of the female suspects also arrested in the case.

The second of these women was detained early Thursday, police said, adding that she was found carrying an Indonesian passport identifying her as 25-year-old Siti Aishah. A day earlier, police said they arrested another woman carrying a Vietnamese passport identifying her as 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong.

Kim Jong Nam, who was in his mid 40s, was carrying a passport with a different name when he was killed. It wasn't immediately clear whether the two female suspects were carrying legitimate documents.

The results of the autopsy have not been released, the AP reported. The findings could reveal whether he was actually was poisoned.

Kim Jong Un, left, and his older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam.

North Korea had objected to the autopsy but Malaysia went ahead with it anyway because the North did not submit a formal protest, Abdul Samah Mat, a senior Malaysian police official, told the news agency.

Police said both women were identified from security footage at the airport. Samah, the police chief, also confirmed to NBC News that a women shown wearing a top with "LOL" emblazoned across the chest was indeed one of the suspects but it wasn't clear whether she was one of the pair already in custody.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Kim Jong Nam has been under a "kill order" since his half-brother took power in 2011, according to opposition politician Kim Byung Kee.

NIS officials believe two women approached Kim and poisoned him as he was waiting in line for a flight to Macau, according to the lawmaker, although he added they were waiting for the autopsy report.

The man who is thought to be Kim Jong Un's half-brother fell ill and died en route to the hospital.