Body Found After Arizona Flash Flood, Believed to Be Missing Man

Authorities say remains have been found in a water- and debris-filled canyon in central Arizona and it's believed to be those of the final victim of last weekend's flash flood.

Gila County Sheriff's officials said at a Wednesday evening news conference that identification of the body will be subject to DNA analysis by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Crews have been searching for 27-year-old Hector Garnica since a flash flood last Saturday killed nine of his relatives including his wife, three small children and other members of the same extended family.

Thunderstorms creating possible flood conditions had hampered the search since Monday in the Tonto National Forest.