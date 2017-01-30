The American Civil Liberties Union took in more than $24 million over the weekend in a surge of online donations following President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The organization typically raises a total of about $4 million online annually.

Celebrities including singer Sia and high-profile figures in the tech community led the fundraising charge to support the ACLU and other nonprofits working on behalf of Muslims and refugees.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

@kalpenn can we do $500k to counter Trump & show love 4 our country & the world's most vulnerable? #YesWeCan#resist https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 30, 2017

You guys are the best. You give me hope. Thank you.



Because of you, I'm matching my own match and giving $150,000 to the @ACLU.#resist pic.twitter.com/ITjz4bSU5P — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 28, 2017

Inspired by many others, I'll also match all donations to the @ACLU, up to a total of $50k. Please reply here showing your receipt. — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) January 29, 2017

The ACLU also said its membership had doubled since the election and is now at more than 1 million members.

The group's complaint was one of several over the weekend successful in temporarily blocking deportations under Trump's new national security initiative.

The new rules issued Friday temporarily ban entry to the U.S. by refugees seeking asylum and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order and subsequent detention of dozens of travelers into the U.S. set off a wave of protests at airports across the nation and on social media.

Hillary Clinton tweeted to her followers saying the temporary restrictions on refugees and others "is not who we are."

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky said the company would do all it could to provide free housing for refugees and anyone not allowed in the U.S.