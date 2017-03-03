Clinton On What She’d Do Differently: ‘I’d win’

Hillary Clinton spoke at Wellesley College on Thursday and imagined what she would have done differently.

"I'd win," Clinton said in response to a student who asked the former secretary of state how she would change things if she were to run again.

Clinton went on to note her campaign had underestimated the effect that Russian hacking and FBI director James Comey's announcements about her emails would have on her campaign, witnesses told NBC News.

"There is only one other place I'd rather be," Clinton quipped, according to recent Wellesley grad Ashley Funk, who live-tweeted the event, which took place behind closed doors.

Funk said the two-time Democratic presidential contender discussed with Wellesley President Paula Johnson the value of public service and her history of protest, later taking questions from the audience of current and former students.

The roughly one-hour-long session covered six questions, three each from Johnson and the audience, attendees told NBC News.

"The whole thing felt pretty relaxed," said Wellesley freshman Emily Prechtl. "Secretary Clinton clearly had a sense of humor that we were all needing at the time, and she refused to call Trump by name instead calling him her opponent."

She said this "got a lot of laughs."

Clinton, Prechtl said, saw a silver lining in her election loss in the form of all the women she now saw running for office.

"You have to be willing to take a lot of unfair criticism," Clinton advised any would-be candidates, according to Funk. "Do not underestimate the value of stubbornness."