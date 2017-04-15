Daycare Worker Arrested After Disturbing Video Shows Abuse of 4-Year-Old Girl

Shocking video from inside an Omaha daycare has led to the arrest of 58-year-old woman on charges of child abuse.

The disturbing footage shows a daycare worker sitting across from a little girl at a table, when the worker suddenly gets angry and hits the child on the head a few times.

"Quit messing with your hair," the worker says, before punching the girl's left arm.

When the crying little girl says "that hurt me," the worker responds, "Good, I hope it hurt you," and then shakes her violently.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Video Shows Daycare Operator Allegedly Abusing Girl 0:48 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/921736771949" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Police say the worker in the video is Lynn Rowe, who was taken into custody Thursday night in Missouri Valley Iowa. She is currently awaiting extradition back to Nebraska, police said.

A former employee at the daycare filmed the incident on March 28, and sent the video to the child's mother on April 2, officials said.

The parents reportedly confronted Rowe the next day, and went to police, who issued a warrant for her arrest on Wednesday.

"We are eternally grateful for Detective Flynn and the Omaha Police Department and all those involved in finding her," said Kelley Meyers, the mother of the 4-year-old victim in a statement Friday. "And we are happy that she will have to take responsibility for her actions now."

Al Meyers, the child's father told NBC News that his daughter has been going to Rowe's daycare center since she was 2 or 3 months old and her 7-year-old brother went there before that, and that the couple knew Rowe very well.