The family of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk who was shot by a murder suspect on a three-day crime spree Wednesday was hailed as a hero by his family.

Riley Juel, a Kansas store clerk, called police after he was wounded, an act his family said helped police catch the alleged killer.

"He's definitely a hero, very strong," Brooke Juel, Riley Juel's sister, told NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita. Riley Juel was shot in the abdomen and was stable at a hospital, she said.

Alex Deaton, 28, is suspected of killing two people and shooting a store clerk in a three-state crime spree. MBI via WLBT

Juel was allegedly shot by Alex Deaton, a 28-year-old Mississippi man on the run after a pair of killings in Mississippi last week. Deaton stole Juel's Cadillac and led the state highway patrol on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash and Deaton's arrest, authorities said.

Deaton is suspected in the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, whose body was found at her Rankin County, Mississippi home on Friday. He is also suspected of being involved in the death of a woman found fatally shot at her Neshoba County church on Thursday.

Riley Juel told KSNW in an interview that aired Thursday that after Deaton entered the store he demanded the keys to his car, which the Juel handed over. Then Deaton shot him at point-blank range.

"This can't be real at all, and then, I mean it came back to me, this is real," Juel told the station. "I was just scared I was going to die."

He thanked the 911 dispatcher and the police officer who responded and kept him awake. "If it wasn't for them, I probably would have been dead," he said.

Deaton also allegedly shot a jogger at random from his vehicle in Mississippi on Friday, and carjacked and briefly kidnapped a couple at a trailhead near Albuquerque on Tuesday. Deaton shot the man in the buttocks and a bullet grazed a woman as they escaped, the Rankin County, Mississippi, sheriff's office said.

Convenience store clerk Riley Juel recovers at the hospital in Wichita, Kansas, on March 2. Maria Loving / Christi Health via AP

Also Thursday, Deaton's family said in a statement that they are "in a state of disbelief" and are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"Our family is deeply shocked, saddened and horrified at all that has unfolded since last Wednesday," Deaton's family said in a statement to NBC affiliate WLBT in Jackson.

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken for all that has happened. Our family is in a state of disbelief. We don't understand why or how this could ever happen and are just thankful it has now come to an end," the statement said. The family expressed condolences to the victims and their families.

Rankin County, Mississippi, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said investigators hoped to talk to 28-year-old Alex Deaton Thursday afternoon. Authorities are expected to seek extradition to Mississippi.