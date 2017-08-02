MINNEAPOLIS — One school staff member is dead and another is unaccounted for after a natural gas explosion caused part of a building to collapse on Wednesday at a college prep school in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Seven adults were hospitalized, including three with critical injuries, following the blast at Minnehaha Academy, a private Christian school serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department and a local hospital.

Fire Chief John Fruetel said one body was found Wednesday after the explosion. Both the victim and the missing person worked at the school, the fire department confirmed Wednesday afternoon, contradicting an earlier Facebook post from the school that said all students and staff were accounted for and safe.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Minneapolis School Explosion: Receptionist Killed, Other Injured 1:35 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1015837763973" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Contractors were doing work on the building at the time of the blast, which investigators determined was caused by a gas explosion, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

The people transported to Hennepin County Medical Center suffered injuries ranging from head injuries and broken bones to cuts from debris, according to Dr. Jim Miner, the hospital's chief of emergency medicine.

Aerial video footage of the school's campus showed part of a building crumbled, windows in other areas blown out and shattered, and bricks and other debris scattered about. Tyner said three people were rescued from the roof of the building shortly after the explosion.

Tyner said crews extinguished a fire in the building and cleared all the areas that remained standing. He said crews were assessing the structural integrity of the building and determining how to search the rubble for two missing people who may be trapped inside.

Emergency workers respond to an explosion at Minnehaha Academy. Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via AP

"We don't know that those people are actually in the rubble or in the building," he said. "They could still be walking around out here somewhere."

The Star Tribune reported that city records show Master Mechanical Inc. was issued a permit on June 7 for "gas piping and hooking up meter" at the school's address. Ryan Larsen, a company official, released a statement saying the company was monitoring the situation and referred all questions to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Larsen wouldn't confirm to The Associated Press that company workers were on site, saying: "We are trying to figure it out."

Minnehaha Academy has multiple buildings on its campus. The school said the blast only affected the "upper school," and that all of the students in the building's gym at the time of the blast were OK.

Former Minnehaha Academy employees Elizabeth Van Pilsum, left, and Rick Olson, center, react after an explosion. David Joles / Star Tribune via AP

Tramon Vanleer, who helps coach a summer program, was in the gym with five students when the explosion occurred.

"It sounded like a freight door shutting," Vanleer told the Minneapolis television station. "At the same time the lights went out and there was some debris that fell from the ceiling, so we just got out as fast as possible."

Gov. Mark Dayton released a statement saying his office was in contact with city officials and the state "will provide any and all resources necessary" to help first responders and ensure everyone is safe.