photo

Sen. John McCain Spends Weekend Outdoors Relaxing

by Shahrzad Elghanayan

Image: John McCain and Joe Harper sit on a rock at Zebra Falls
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Joe Harper sit on a rock at Zebra Falls in Oak Creek, Ariz., in a photo shared Sunday on Twitter. John McCain / via Twitter
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., spent the weekend outdoors, relaxing.

On Sunday afternoon, McCain, 80, who underwent blood clot surgery this month and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, tweeted a photo of himself with a friend.

"Enjoying Zebra Falls in beautiful Oak Creek, #Arizona today with my friend Joe Harper," he wrote.

Dressed in jeans, an unbuttoned long-sleeve khaki shirt over a T-shirt and a navy cap with a neck flap for protection against the sun, McCain was seated on a rock, smiling, with his feet in the water.

On Saturday, his daughter Meghan McCain shared a photo with her father, both on a bench looking out at the view.

Shahrzad Elghanayan
