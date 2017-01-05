Play Facebook

Sen. John McCain pressed the case that Russian hacking of the U.S. elections was an "unprecedented attack on our democracy" during a high stakes hearing on Thursday — setting the stage for a potential showdown between lawmakers and President-elect Donald Trump on the matter.

The Senate Armed Services Committee's hearing comes on a day in which lawmakers in both chambers are being briefed on the breadth and depth of Russian interference in the American election. It also comes on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's own in-depth briefing on the matter.

NBC News confirms President Obama has received and was orally briefed on the report on Thursday.

DNI chief James Clapper, center, talks with NSA chief Adm. Michael Rogers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Jan. 5, 2017. Evan Vucci / AP

"Every American should be alarmed by Russia's attacks on our nation. There is no national security interest more vital to the United States of America than the ability to hold free and fair elections without foreign interference," said McCain, a Republican who is chairman of the committee. "That is why Congress must set partisanship aside, follow the facts, and work together to devise comprehensive solutions to deter, defend against, and, when necessary, respond to foreign cyberattacks."

Trump has questioned the intelligence community's findings.

"Julian Assange said `a 14-year old could have hacked Podesta' — why was DNC so careless?" Trump said on Twitter. "Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

Many Republicans have been careful not to publicly criticize Trump's stances on Russian hacking. However, Thursday's hearing — televised by many news networks — also gives the intelligence community a more public platform to discuss their findings before a receptive body of lawmakers ahead of Trump's briefing.

In his opening statement, Sen.Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the committee's ranking Democrat, said Russian hacking is typically tough to detect, but this attack had a very easily identifiable signature. He suggested Putin wanted the U.S. to know about the hacking while preserving plausible deniability.

James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, said he didn't want to answer because it touched on sources and methods in the classified hacking report. The report will also include a motivation for Putin's actions, Clapper told lawmakers.

Last week, facing mounting pressure to respond to the Russian hacking or the U.S. election campaign, the Obama administration announced retaliatory steps against Russia for its interference in American elections.

The administration's steps included economic sanctions coordinated by the Treasury Department and expelling Russian diplomats.

The administration also named specific Russian entities responsible for targeting Democratic Party groups in an attempt to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential bid and upend the U.S. election. Based on an intelligence finding in October, President Obama has said senior figures in the Russian government were involved in the hacking.

In December, the CIA determined that Russia was behind a secret intelligence operation to influence the U.S. election and, in part, to help Donald Trump win, a congressional official knowledgeable on the matter told NBC News.

In October, all 17 intelligence agencies signed onto a statement attributing the Democratic National Committee hack to Russia.

Russia has denied involvement and President-elect Donald Trump rejects the intelligence community's findings.

President Obama, in a wide ranging press conference last month, emphasized that his administration called out the Russians specifically in October and said the administration carefully weighed how to best respond to suspicions about Russian hacking given the hyper-partisan climate.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.