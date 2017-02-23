Far-Right Marine Le Pen Leads French Polls But Still Seen Losing Runoff

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen remains favorite to win the first round of France's presidential election, according to polls out Thursday, buoyed by the populist wave washing across Europe.

The surveys showed Le Pen's anti-euro, anti-immigrant National Front (FN) party losing the subsequent runoff against either the center-right's Francois Fillon or centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Populist parties throughout Europe have risen in the polls recently, energized by the election of President Donald Trump and by Britain's "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union (EU).

Le Pen's platform includes exiting the EU, stopping free movement at the French border, sending asylum seekers back to their native countries, and introducing tariffs as part of protectionist economic policies to put "France first."

The latest polls' findings are in line with a slew of other opinion surveys over the last few weeks which appear to show Le Pen stops short of gaining power, despite her popularity in the polls.

A Harris Interactive poll had Le Pen leading in the April 23 first round, but in the runoff Macron is predicted to secure 60 percent against her 40 percent. Fillon would get 57 percent to Le Pen's 43 percent in the May 7 second round, it showed.

If Fillon faced off against Le Pen in the runoff instead of Macron, he would receive 55 percent against her 45 percent, a narrower margin of victory.

A separate BVA poll showed Macron beating Le Pen comfortably, by 61 percent to 39 percent, in the May 7 runoff vote.

Both polls were conducted before Wednesday evening's announcement that veteran centrist Francois Bayrou would ally with Macron, a move that could cost Fillon votes in the wake of alleged scandal.

The campaigns of both Le Pen and of Fillon, a former prime minister, have been shaken by investigations into allegations that they misused public money. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

Fillon, 62, was once the election frontrunner but is now engulfed in a scandal over salaries paid to his wife and children out of public funds for work they may not have carried out. He says they did do the work for which they were paid.

Le Pen is facing accusations of paying her chief of staff and bodyguard illicitly from European Parliament funds that she is now being pressed by the assembly to repay.

Macron, a 39-year-old ex-banker who has never held elected office, could benefit from his cleaner image as well as from Bayrou's endorsement, which cheered investors nervous about France's economic prospects under Le Pen.

Polls have suggested in the past that Bayrou, 65, has the support of about five percent of French voters, and his backing for Macron could prove crucial in a tight race in pushing the centrist into the runoff.

Macron says he wants to transcend the classic left-right divide in French politics and has drawn huge crowds to rallies that easily equal those of his closest rivals.