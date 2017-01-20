Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Many Dead or Missing After Avalanche Buries Italian Hotel 1:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/858610243776" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

More than 7,000 personnel labored deep into the night Thursday in central Italy, digging through debris and towering mounds of snow to find survivors of a series of earthquakes that triggered a deadly avalanche.

The avalanche on late Wednesday afternoon buried Hotel Rigopiano, a four-star ski resort in the town of Farindola, on Gran Sasso mountain in the central region of Abruzzo.

The avalanche released so much snow that it took the first rescuers almost 12 hours — on skis — to reach the scene, which the national newspaper La Repubblica described as "a natural paradise transformed into a frosty white hell."

Rescue workers on skis follow a snow plow carving a path toward Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, on Thursday. AP

Mario Mazzocca, undersecretary of the Abruzzo region's civil protection agency, told RAI, Italy's national public broadcaster, that 34 people were at the site when the avalanche hit. The national civil protection agency confirmed late Thursday that only two survivors and only two bodies had been found — leaving as many as 30 other people still unaccounted for.

"There are many dead," Antonio Crocetta, a member of the Abruzzo mountain rescue team, told the Italian news agency ANSA. And Ilario Lacchetta, the mayor of Farindola, said, "The hopes of finding people alive are reduced by the hour."

A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, on Thursday. Reuters

The center of the rescue operation was the hotel, but the earthquakes that triggered it — four of magnitude 5.2 and higher in just five hours on Wednesday — caused damage across the region. The area has been shaken by dozens of aftershocks since a major earthquake in August killed nearly 300 people and ruined buildings in historic towns and hamlets.

Related: Italian Earthquakes: A Tragedy Hundreds of Millions of Years in the Making

The civil protection agency confirmed that a third person was killed when a building collapsed in the small hilltop town of Castel Castagna in Teramo province. The Ortolano neighborhood of Campotosto, in L'Aquila province, was completely evacuated, the agency said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Rescuers Battle Heavy Snow to Reach Hotel Buried by Avalanche 0:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/858026051507" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In Rome, more than 100 miles away, the subway system was closed for several hours Wednesday following the quakes.

Fabrizio Curcio, director of the civil protection agency said mountains of snow reaching 13 feet high — perched on land still considered unstable because of the earthquakes — said the rescue operation at Hotel Rigopiano had to proceed slowly because continuing aftershocks meant "there is the possibility of further collapses."

Video shot by rescue teams showed huge piles of filthy snow and debris piled up inside corridors, stairwells and an indoor pool area, having slammed through the outer walls of the building. The largest wall of snow shown was in the pool area, where plastic lounge chairs were flipped on their sides and Christmas decorations still dangled from the ceiling.

Snow and debris fill the interior of Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, Italy, in a police photo released Thursday. Guardia di Finanza press office via AP

The bar area appeared flooded, with nearby cracked skylights covered with snow outside.

Authorities said the two survivors were saved only because they were outside the hotel at the time. One of them, Giampaolo Parete, 38, a restaurant cook, said his wife and two children were among the missing.

Quintino Marcella, owner of the restaurant where Parete works, said in an interview on Italian TV that Parete and his family were on vacation when Parete called him via WhatsApp in a panic.

"He told me, 'There's been an avalanche. The hotel is gone — gone, buried.'"

Marcella said Parete told him he was outside when the avalanche hit because he'd gone to his car to get some medicine for his wife.

Alberto Albano, head of the emergency room at the nearby Pescara hospital, told NBC News that Parete was suffering from hypothermia but was stable.