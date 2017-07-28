LONDON — A man with a knife stabbed one person to death and wounded four others at a supermarket in Germany Friday, police said.

Police officers stand in front of a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, after a man attacked several people in a supermarket. Marius Roeer / EPA

The attacker was detained by bystanders and arrested soon after the stabbing in the city of Hamburg in northern Germany, police said via Twitter. The attacker, who was acting alone, was lightly injured as he was caught, they said.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities are investigating all options in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

At first officials said the perpetrator was a thief on the run, but soon backed off that categorical statement.

"Initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed," police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.