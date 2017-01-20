Play Facebook

ROME — A child and a woman were freed Friday from an avalanche-hit hotel buried under as much as 16 feet of snow — with rescuers racing to save at least six other survivors.

In emotional scenes captured on video, Italian emergency workers are seen working around a hole with what appears to be a tiled floor visible beneath it. The rescuers erupted into a chorus of cheers and cries of "Bravo!" when the child was brought to the surface after being trapped for more than 40 hours.

After the woman was pulled out, she spoke urgently to the rescue workers, and appeared to point back down towards the rubble. Her speech was not picked up clearly by the cameras.

Both of the survivors shown being rescued were conscious and displayed no outward sign of serious injuries.

An Italian firefighter walks inside the Hotel Rigopiano on Thursday. Italian Firefighters / AP

Earlier Friday, helicopters carrying equipment and medical personnel were called in to attempt to remove the survivors, who were trapped in the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola on Wednesday afternoon.

"We always hoped to find someone alive," Titti Postiglione, of Italy's civil protection agency, told reporters. "The fact we found people alive after so many hours give us even more hope."

The survivors were found in the hotel's kitchen — an area which was not crushed by the massive wall of snow that destroyed much of the building, Italian media reported.

Earlier, fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters that authorities were "talking to them."

The discovery of survivors comes as a major boost to the rescue effort. Officials had earlier expressed fears that without quick progress, any survivors would succumb to the elements.

An Italian firefighter told the Associated Press Friday that rescue crews have indications of other survivors under the rubble, raising hopes that more people may still be found alive.

Up to 30 people, including an unspecified number of children, were reported missing after an avalanche buried the four-star resort on Wednesday.

The avalanche occurred after a series of magnitude 5.2 and higher earthquakes struck the region earlier in the day. It was not clear that the earthquakes triggered the avalanche.

Two people who were outside of the building when the avalanche struck were rescued Thursday. Rescuers have also found two bodies.

An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano on Thursday. Vigili Del Fuoco / Zuma Press

Only sections of the hotel's spa and swimming area remained intact after the avalanche, according to Walter Milan, a member of the Alpine Rescue service.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara amid accusations that the emergency response was slow and that the threat of an avalanche was not taken seriously enough.

The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early on Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche.

Giampaolo Parete, one of the survivors who was found Thursday, claimed that after the avalanche struck, he called local authorities to summon help, but was initially not believed.

Italian media reported that rescue efforts were not launched for hours after the avalanche struck.