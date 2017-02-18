North Korea Wants to Block New Autopsy on Leader’s Half-Brother

The North Korean government has objected to the investigation into the death of the half-brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, saying autopsies are unnecessary because the man died of a heart attack.

Kim Jong Nam died Monday after apparently being attacked at an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Associated Press quoted a senior Malaysian official as saying that a second autopsy would be carried out Saturday because the results of the first one were inconclusive.

Kim Jong Un, left, and his older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam AFP / Getty Images

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Intelligence agencies in South Korea believe the dictator's half-brother was killed by two women in an attack at the airport.

But Kang Chol,the North Korean ambassador to Malaysia, suggested that Malaysian authorities were being drawn into a plot to damage North Korea's image.

"They said that they should conduct a post-mortem on him in order to clarify the cause of the death," the ambassador said. "And we rejected it because they said that he was dead due to a heart attack. So that's why, if it is heart attack, there is no reason and no necessity to conduct a post-mortem. But they forced the post-mortem without permission and without attendants from our side."

Malaysian policemen guard the entrance to Forensic Department, where the body of Kim Jong-nam rests, at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital. AHMAD YUSNI / EPA

He said the South Korean government was trying to damage North Korea's international standing.

"So we strongly urge and demand the Malaysian side not to be entangled with the political plot by the hostile forces," the ambassador said. He demanded that Malaysia release Kim Jong Nam's body at once.

Here's what else we know about the case so far: