Raging forest fires in central Portugal killed at least 43 people, many of them dying as they were trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Sunday called the disaster "the biggest tragedy of human life that we have known in years."

Interior Ministry official Jorge Gomes told Portuguese public broadcaster RTP that the death toll had risen to 43 from 25 earlier in the day.

The fatalities occurred in the Pedrogao Grande area, about 95 miles northeast of Lisbon, where about 600 firefighters have been trying to put out the fires since Saturday, Gomes said.

A wildfire is reflected in a stream at Penela, Coimbra, central Portugal. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP - Getty Images

Gomes said that at least 16 people were killed when their vehicles were engulfed by flames on a road between the towns of Figueiro dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pera, and three others died from smoke inhalation in Figueiro dos Vinhos. No information was immediately given on how the others were killed.

A huge wall of thick smoke and bright red flames towered over the top of trees near houses in the wooded region.

Local resident Isabel Brandao told The Associated Press that she had feared for her life.

"Yesterday we saw the fire but thought it was very far. I never thought it would come to this side," she said. "At 3:30 a.m., my mother-in-law woke me up quickly and we never went to sleep again. We were afraid the fire would reach us."

RTP said there are at least another 20 people injured, including six firefighters. Fourteen of the injured were in serious condition, RTP said.

Spanish state television showed terrifying images from Portugal of several people on a road trying to escape the intense smoke that had reduced visibility to a question of a few yards.

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near Bouca, in central Portugal. RAFAEL MARCHANTE / Reuters

Costa said that firefighting crews were having difficulties in approaching the area because the fire was "very intense." He added that Portuguese authorities were working on identifying the victims and that Spanish rescuers would assist in efforts to control the blazes.

Costa said that while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, authorities believe that the high temperatures of 104 F in recent days may have played a part.

"This is a region that has had fires because of its forests, but we cannot remember a tragedy of these proportions," said Valdemar Alves, mayor of Pedrogao Grande. "I am completely stunned by the number of deaths."

Spain's prime minister has offered support to its neighboring country. Mariano Rajoy has tweeted that he is "overwhelmed by the tragedy at Pedrogao Grande. The Portuguese people can count on our solidarity, support and care."

Portugal, like most southern European countries, is prone to forest fires in the dry summer months.