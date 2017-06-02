Apparent Robbery at Manila-Area Casino Sparks Philippine Terrorism Scare

The Philippine capital, Manila, briefly suffered a terrorism scare early Friday after shots were fired at a casino complex in what police later said appeared to be a solo robbery attempt by a man later killed himself.

Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippines National Police, said that there was no indication of terrorism and that any injuries were likely to have been sustained as panicked customers tried to flee Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, a southwestern suburb of the capital, shortly after midnight Friday (noon Thursday ET).

But U.S. President Donald Trump — speaking in Washington, where he announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord — called the incident a "terrorist attack" and said the United States was closely monitoring reports. He didn't say how the United States had determined that the attack was terrorism.

Dela Rosa said told reporters that the suspect was believed to be a foreign white man who spoke English and acted alone. The man stuffed casino chips into a bag and tried to flee through the main complex, setting some casino tables on fire and firing a weapon at a TV set, Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said the suspect burned himself to death in a hotel room during the police pursuit.

Oscar Albayalde, chief of the National Capital Region Police, said the suspect, whose identity hadn't been released, carried a long firearm.

Dela Rosa and Albayalde said the motive appeared to have been robbery. Albayalde said the gunman had likely been addicted to gambling and ransacked a storage area where casino chips were stocked. He said the man made off with chips worth about 130 million pesos, or roughly $2.6 million U.S.

Terrorism concerns are widespread in the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law across the southern capital region last week in response to ISIS-linked militants' taking control of the majority Muslim city of Marawi.

But Dela Rosa said there was no indication of terrorism in Friday's incident — otherwise, the gunman "would have shot at people or triggered a bomb," he said. Still, he warned, ISIS could falsely try to claim responsibility for propaganda purposes.

Stephen Reilly, chief operating officer of Resorts World Manila, said at a news briefing that there were no confirmed deaths and that "we believe we know where all of our guests are." Reilly said security procedures were being reviewed and that it hadn't been decided whether the resort would reopen Saturday.

We ask for your prayers during these difficult times. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

The U.S. Embassy in Manila urged U.S. citizens to "exercise caution and review your personal security plans."

Duterte has warned that rebel fighters could try to advance northward as they push their agenda of an independent Islamic state and that he may seek to widen martial law across the entire country.