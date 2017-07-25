Feedback
Sunbathers Watch From Beach as Wildfires Burn in French Riviera

by The Associated Press and Matthew Nighswander

Image: FRANCE-FIRE-ENVIRONMENT-WEATHER
A family on the beach watches as a fire burns nearby in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, southern France on July 25, 2017. Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images
Sunseekers in the French Riviera appeared determined to have their summer fun Tuesday, even as approaching wildfires seemed like they could be a little too close for comfort.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes, fanned by high winds, in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Four firefighters have been injured.

Image: A Canadair firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer
A Canadair firefighting plane drops water on the fire in La Croix-Valmer. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters

A local official, tweeting on Tuesday, a day after the fires started, said about 100 people were evacuated in Ramatuelle, while five hectares burned in Saint-Tropez.

There have been no reports of injuries among residents or tourists.

Image: France wildfires
A forest fire burns in the background as people enjoy the beach in La Croix-Valmer. Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images

