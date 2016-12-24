'Merry Christmas Everybody': Obamas Share Final Holiday Address

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Watch the Obamas' Final Holiday Message 3:44 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/841025091901" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Barack Obama and the first lady shared a bittersweet goodbye — and a few laughs — in their final Christmas video message to the country released Saturday.

There was even a throwback when Michelle Obama introduced a clip of their first Christmas address in 2009, when the president — with hair that was noticeably less gray — couldn't stop giggling.

"Celebrating the holidays in the White House over these past eight years has been a true privilege," she said in their most recent holiday message. "We've been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have baked 200,000 holiday cookies and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes."

"Although a few got a frosty reception," the president added.

Related: Obama Holds Final End-of-Year Press Conference

In the four-minute address, the first couple thanked the military families, touted Obamacare and other initiatives, and imparted the idea that in America, we "are our brother's keeper."

"So as we look forward to the New Year, let's resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share. And on behalf of all the Obamas — Michelle, Malia, Sasha, Bo and that troublemaker Sunny — Merry Christmas, everybody," Obama said.