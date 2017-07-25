Feedback
Hot Mic Catches Sen. Collins on Lawmaker: ‘He’s So Unattractive’

by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Maine Republican Susan Collins has been captured on a live microphone making fun of GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold.

That's the Texas congressman who a day earlier blamed "some female senators from the Northeast" for blocking health care legislation and said he wished he could challenge them to a duel "Aaron Burr-style."

Making small talk at a hearing on Tuesday, Collins was overheard telling a colleague about Farenthold: "I don't mean to be unkind but he's so unattractive — it's unbelievable."

Collins also mentioned to Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed a widely circulated picture of Farenthold wearing pajamas posing next to a scantily clad woman.

Farenthold said Monday he was only joking with his comments about Collins.

"Like the President, I am sick and tired of the left-wing biased media trying to make something out of nothing," he said in a statement. "This was clearly tongue in cheek. That being said, I'm extremely frustrated with Senate republicans who are breaking their promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare."

