Attorney General Jeff Sessions stridently defended himself Tuesday against accusations of that he may have colluded with Russian officials during last year's election.

Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that the allegations were an "appalling and detestable lie."

"Let me state this clearly: I have never met with or had any conversations with Russians or any foreign officials concerning any ... interference with any campaign or election," Sessions said.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General came under fire from senators for "stonewalling" and dodging as he claimed he could not answer certain questions because the president may want to invoke executive privilege.

