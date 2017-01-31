Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Watch Live: Committee Vote on Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/866583619932" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions is poised to clear his first Senate hurdle Tuesday morning on his way to becoming head of the Department of Justice — a role thrown into sudden upheaval hours after the firing of the acting attorney general.

But before his nomination makes it before the full Senate, a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote could last longer than usual as Democratic committee members unleash against President Donald Trump's immigration-related executive order being widely criticized as a ban against Muslims.

Related: Sessions Once Told Yates: You Have 'to Say No to President'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, was the first to rebuke the executive order and questioned whether Sessions — the first senator to endorse Trump's candidacy for president — will enforce the nation's laws independently from what the White House would want.

"I have no confidence that Sen. Sessions will do that," Feinstein said. "Instead, he has been the fiercest, the most dedicated, the most loyal [supporter] of the Trump agenda."

JUST NOW: On Sessions attorney general nomination: “I must vote no.” pic.twitter.com/lfQnX5Khug — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 31, 2017

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is among the Democrats leading a vote to block Sessions, calling into question his civil rights record, hardline immigration stance and as a booster of Trump's candidacy. He said he spoke with fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to thank her for her decades of service and upheld her as a "person of integrity."

Opposing Sessions, however, "has nothing to do with friendship with Sen. Sessions, somebody I have known. It has to do with whether he can be the independent person we need as attorney general for all of the country," Leahy said at Tuesday's hearing. "I have very serious doubts."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Leahy: Fired Acting AG a 'Person of Integrity' for Upholding Oath 1:49 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/866655299724" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

During two days of hearings earlier this month, Sessions denied decades-old racism charges against him, including that he sympathized with the KKK. Those charges cost him a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama in 1986 after being nominated by President Ronald Reagan.

"These are damnably false charges," Sessions said this month.

During Tuesday's hearing before the vote, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended Sessions against those who might oppose him chiefly because of his support of Trump.

"You can't lose the election and expect to have the government represent what you think we should be doing," said Graham, adding that he believes Sessions is an "honorable man."

Should his nomination clear the Judiciary panel and go before the full Senate, he would need a simple majority to approve him. And since Republicans control the majority of the Senate with 52 seats, Sessions is expected to easily win confirmation.

Yates, who was fired by Trump on Monday for refusing to enforce his immigration ban, has been replaced by Dana Boente, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.