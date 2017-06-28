Feedback
Forty Arrested Protesting Health Care on Capitol Hill

by Vaughn Hillyard and Andrew Rafferty

WASHINGTON — Forty protesters were arrested Wednesday for staging sit-ins and demonstrations on Capitol Hill against the Republican healthcare plan, according to police.

Protesters chanted “kill the bill, don’t kill me,” outside the offices of GOP senators like Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Staffers for Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, allowed the demonstrators inside the office where they chanted, “Don’t save money for millionaires, save Medicaid.”

"Please Mr. Toomey, don't let me die,” a demonstrator yelled outside the Pennsylvania Republican’s office.

"Look at my daughter,” another said outside Gardner’s office. “Tell her her mom is going to die."

Some protesters were arrested for failing to cease and desist “unlawful demonstration activities,” Capitol Police said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced Republicans would delay a vote on the GOP alternative to the Affordable Care Act after opposition from both moderate and conservative members of the caucus. McConnell is now pushing for a new version of the bill ready by Friday before the Senate goes on break for the Fourth of July.

Vaughn Hillyard
Andrew Rafferty
