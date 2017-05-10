President Donald Trump stunned politicians and pundits alike Tuesday when abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. Citing the way Comey handled the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, the White House said it had lost confidence in Comey's ability to perform his job and wanted to restore confidence in FBI.

The president's decisions drew sharp criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans. In less than 140 words, President Trump dismissed Comey and launched a political firestorm.

Here's Trump's full letter firing Comey: