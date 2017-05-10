President Donald Trump stunned politicians and pundits alike Tuesday when abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey. Citing the way Comey handled the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, the White House said it had lost confidence in Comey's ability to perform his job and wanted to restore confidence in FBI.
The president's decisions drew sharp criticism from both Democrats and some Republicans. In less than 140 words, President Trump dismissed Comey and launched a political firestorm.
Here's Trump's full letter firing Comey:
Dear Director Comey:
I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.
While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.
It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.
I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.
Donald J. Trump