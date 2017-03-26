Despite what it might have looked like, President Donald Trump was not throwing shade at House Speaker Paul Ryan in a conspicuous tweet promoting a Fox News show, reps for both Trump and Ryan said Sunday.

On Saturday, the commander in chief urged his 27 million Twitter followers to "Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M."

The tweet seemed fairly innocuous — if a bit commercial — at first but it took on deeper meaning when host Jeanine Pirro used the top of her show "Justice With Judge Jeanine" to slam Ryan over his handling of the failed health care overhaul last week, going as far as calling on the House speaker to step down.

"Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House," Pirro demanded. "He failed to deliver the votes on his healthcare bill."

The Fox News personality also said Trump was not to blame for the failure of the bill to come to a vote.

"This is not on President Trump," she said. "No one expected a business man to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process."

But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Sunday that the president's tweet was not an attempt to undermine Ryan.

"He wanted to show support of her show. That's it," Spicer said.

President Trump confers with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on March 16 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Even shortly after the Trump tweet was posted on Saturday, Spicer had said the president "likes the show."

Spicer also said the promo was not a suggestion that Trump himself would be doing an interview on the program.

Sunday morning, aides to House Speaker Ryan, called the president's tweet to promote Pirro "a fluke, not a conspiracy."

They pointed out that "Speaker Ryan and the president are in a great place," and said president and speaker spoke by phone for an hour Saturday.

Pirro said she had not coordinated her comments with the president and had no contact with him.

Aides close to Ryan later told NBC News that the House speaker and the president spoke again on Sunday.

"The two spoke again today and the president was clear his tweet had nothing to do with the speaker," the aides said. "They are both eager to get back to work on the agenda."

Earlier Sunday, Trump attacked conservative lawmakers on Twitter for the failure of the bill.

"Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" he tweeted.

Trump had initially placed the blame on Democrats.

"Obamacare is exploding," the president said in the Oval Office on Friday. "With no Democrat support, we couldn't quite get there. We were just a very small number of votes short in terms of getting our bill passed."

He also thanked Republicans in the House, especially Ryan, saying, "I think Paul really worked hard" to get the bill passed.