Scientists Name Prehistoric Croc After Lemmy From Motörhead

by Associated Press

LONDON — Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as "one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth" after late Motörhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.

London's Natural History Museum says the fossil of what's now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area.

Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own.

The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She says in a statement that "we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus."

Image: An artists rendering of a Lemmysuchus
An artists rendering of a Lemmysuchus, a Jurassic-era sea-dwelling crocodile. Scientists unveiled an extinct, sea-dwelling crocodile from the Jurassic period on August 9, 2017, which they named in honor of Motorhead lead singer Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, who died in 2015. Mark Witton / Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London via AFP - Getty Images

