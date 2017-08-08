Feedback
Stargazers Enjoy Lunar Eclipse Across Parts of Europe and Asia

by NBC News

Image: Partial Lunar Eclipse
The August full moon rises above the 5th Century BC Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 Petros Giannakouris / AP
Most of Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia was treated to a spectacular partial lunar eclipse. The phenomenon occurs when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, blocking part of the sunlight from reaching the moon and causing it to appear larger than normal.

Image: Partial Lunar Eclipse
A man frames with his hands the moon standing in a partial lunar eclipse on August 7, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Frank Rumpenhorst / AFP - Getty Images

The partial eclipse lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.

Image: Partial Lunar Eclipse
A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP - Getty Images

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe inspiring sights - a total solar eclipse.

