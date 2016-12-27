Feedback
Carrie Fisher: Actress, Author and 'Princess'

Carrie Fisher became famous around the world for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise. She died December 27 at age 60.

Singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds pose with their baby daughter, born on Oct. 21, 1956. They named her Carrie Francis.

Actor and singer Debbie Reynolds holds her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

3. Working long hours on the set of "Say One For Me," so she can fly to Spain and start another movie, actress Debbie Reynolds is visited at the studio by her children, Carrie, 2 1/2 , and one-year-old Todd on Feb. 27, 1959. Because Debbie had been away from the children the last couple of weeks, studio officials arranged to have them visit their mother during working hours. AP
Fisher poses with an unidentified date at a Thalian Ball in 1970. Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, was active in The Thalians, a mental health charity started by Hollywood stars.

Fisher, 16, said it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973.

Fisher plays Lorna in the 1975 film "Shampoo," her debut role.

Mark Hamill, Fisher and Harrison Ford appear in a scene from "Star Wars," written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas.

In Fisher's eighth book, a collection titled "The Princess Diarist," she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of "Star Wars."

Fisher poses as Princess Leia for a "Star Wars" publicity still.

Amy Irving, Fisher and Teri Garr attend a Thanksgiving party in New York in 1977.

Dan Aykroyd plays Tom Snyder and Fisher plays Linda Blair in a 1978 "Saturday Night Live" skit. The two were briefly engaged.

Actor Harrison Ford, left, who played Han Solo in the move "Star Wars," is pictured with his co-stars, Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0, Fisher who played Princess Leia, and Peter Mayhew who played Chewbacca, as they take a break from filming a television special to be telecast during the holidays, Oct. 5, 1978.

Fisher and Harrison Ford in a scene from the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back."

Princess Leia is held captive by Jabba the Hutt in 1983's "Return of the Jedi."

Paul Simon and Fisher hold hands in New York City in the early 80s. Fisher and Simon married in 1983 but divorced after nearly a year. They dated on and off for nearly a decade following their divorce.

Fisher is interviewed by Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" in 1997.

16. Chewbacca, the eight-foot tall, 200 year-old "wookie" character from "Star Wars," gives his acceptance speech in his own tongue upon receiving the MTV Movie Awards Lifetime Achievement from Fisher on June 7, 1997. Reuters
17. Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. on July 10, 2015. Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP
18. Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London on Feb. 20, 2004. John D McHugh / AP
Debbie Reynolds, left, and Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles.

20. Fisher announces the outstanding special class animated program award winner as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" which George Lucas (not seen) came up to accept during the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California on June 16, 2013. Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Fisher at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, 2011.

Fisher, her mother Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.

23. Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. Andy Kropa / Invision via AP
