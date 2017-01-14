NYPD Remembers Paralyzed Officer Who Forgave Shooter

1. NYPD officers attend the funeral ceremony of Detective Steven McDonald at St.Patrick's Cathedral in New York, New York on Jan. 13. McDonald was shot on July 12, 1986, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. He famously forgive his then-15-year-old assailant. He died on Jan. 10 at the age of 59. Alba Vigaray / EPA

2. NYPD helicopters fly over Midtown to honor Detective Steven McDonald on Jan. 13 in New York City. Afton Almaraz / Getty Images

3. Patricia Ann Norris-McDonald, wife of Detective Steven McDonald, and their son Conor follow McDonald's casket at St. Patrick's Cathedral during his funeral on Jan. 13 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

4. Police officers fill New York's Fifth Avenue prior to the funeral for Detective Steven McDonald at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, New York on Jan. 13. Jason Szenes / EPA

5. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attends the funeral for Detective Steven McDonald at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Jan. 13 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

6. People pause on the street during the funeral for Detective Steven McDonald at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Jan. 13 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

7. Police officers fill New York's Fifth Avenue prior to the funeral for Detective Steven McDonald at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, New York on Jan. 13. Jason Szenes / EPA

8. Patricia McDonald, center, and Sgt. Conor McDonald, right, the widow and son of Detective Steven McDonald, leave his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Jan. 13 in New York, New York. Richard Drew / AP