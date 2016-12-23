Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

Brooklyn
A nutcracker stands in the doorway of a Dyker Heights home in New York on Dec. 21, 2016.
Philippines
Filipinos have their picture taken inside a dome decorated with Christmas lanterns at a park in Pasay City, south of Manila, Dec. 20.
Ukraine
People take pictures next to an illuminated Christmas tree in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in central Kiev, Dec. 21.
Greece
A child poses for pictures in front of Christmas decorations in Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Dec. 15.
Colombia
A woman lights candles before the grave of a relative at the "Jardines de la Aurora" cemetery in Cali, department of Valle del Cauca,, on Dec. 7, during the celebration of the Day of the Candles-- one of the most important religious holidays in Colombia which marks the beginning of the Christmas holidays.
England
People look at Christmas lights that are displayed on houses in Trinity Close in Burnham-on-Sea on Dec. 8, in Somerset. Since the lights were first turned on ten years ago, the houses in the close have raised tens of thousands of pounds for various charities including a local cancer hospital. The display will be lit every night until January 4th.
Washington, DC
The White House's south portico is seen decorated with Christmas lights on Dec. 11.
Britain
St. Paul's Choristers light candles during a rehearsal ahead of Christmas Day at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Dec. 9. The Christmas Eve Carol Services expects more than 10,000 people to visit St. Paul's for the Choir from Dec. 23 to 26.
China
A man kisses his partner as they take a selfie near light installations decorated for the Christmas season outside an office building in Beijing, Dec. 1. Although Christmas is not traditionally celebrated in China, some office buildings and shopping malls welcome the festival with colorful decor.
Washington, DC
South Point's marching band passes by as Huntington's annual Christmas Parade of Lights moves down 4th Avenue, Dec. 10, in downtown Huntington.
Spain
People skate on an ice rink decorated with Christmas lights installed at the Town Hall square, Dec. 8 in Valencia.
Scotland
Members of the public enjoy a Christmas Tree Maze on Dec. 7, in Edinburgh. The Christmas Market is situated in Princes Street Gardens and has a number of attractions such as an ice rink, carousel, Big Wheel. The market has been open since late November and runs until January 7, 2017.
London
Women use mobile phones to photograph the Churchill Arms pub in Kensington on Dec. 10, in England. Churchill Arms has been decorated with 90 conifers and thousands of fairy lights for the Christmas period.
Colombia
People light candles, next to a grave in the cemetery "Jardines de la Aurora", to mark the beginning of the Christmas festivities, in Cali, Dec. 7.
Lebanon
Fireworks are set off as a Christmas tree is illuminated in Dhour Shweir, Dec. 10.
Singapore
People tour a Christmas attraction featuring a display of more than 800,000 light bulbs in Universal Studios, Dec. 12.
Japan
Visitors attend an illuminated show held to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays at an amusement park in Tokyo, Dec. 2. About five million light bulbs are being used for the show that will be on through February 19, 2017.
Russia
People watch and take pictures of the illuminated Hermitage State Museum during a light show marking the Day of Hermitage at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) square in St. Petersburg, Dec. 7.
New York
Police officers stand across from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree after the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Nov. 30. The 94-foot tall Norway spruce is covered with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.
Sweden
The lights of Stockholm's biggest Christmas tree are switched on for the first time during Advent Sunday on Nov. 27.
France
People watch the illuminations and decorations for the Christmas holiday season in the French Riviera city of Nice, on Dec. 9.
Germany
People take a walk at a shopping mall festively decorated for Christmas in Berlin on Nov. 29.
England
Thousands of Christmas lights and decorations cover a house in Brentry, Bristol, Dec. 13.
Lebanon
People gather near the 82ft high Christmas tree, which has been officially lit up at the entrance of Bnachii Lake, Zgharta district, Dec. 3.
Brazil
Wam, who is among members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community that has been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, decorates a Christmas tree with the help of David, 5, in downtown Sao Paulo, Nov. 26.
Czech Republic
A woman walks under trees decorated with Christmas lights at the Old Town Square in Prague, on Nov. 28.