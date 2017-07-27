A Texas inmate scheduled for execution on Thursday was pressing last-minute appeals that argued his former lawyer collaborated with a disbarred attorney, relied on Wikipedia for research and double-billed his family and the court.

With just hours to go before the lethal injection, a federal appeals court denied TaiChin Preyor's bid for a reprieve, but his attorneys planned to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to step in.

Preyor, 46, was sentenced to death for the fatal stabbing of Jami Tackett during a drug-related robbery in 2004. He claimed he acted in self-defense but was convicted of capital murder.

TaiChin Preyor is scheduled to be executed Wednesday night. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP

The attorney who handled Preyor's appeal was a real-estate specialist from Beverly Hills who partnered with a man who had been disbarred for incompetence 15 years earlier — without informing the court, Preyor said in his latest motions.

"The federal habeas petition the duo filed in the District Court was so facially inadequate that it subsequently became its own ironic meme, circulated among habeas attorneys as an example of what not to do," Preyor's new legal team wrote.

The California attorney had never appeared in a case in Texas state court and a 2014 printout in her files showed she did not do research about the death penalty in Texas until it was too late.

"It appears she relied on Wikpedia, of all things, to learn the complex ins and outs of Texas capital-punishment law," the motion reads.

"Her files included a copy of the Wikipedia page titled, 'Capital punishment in Texas,' with a post-it note stating 'Research' next to highlighted passages of 'habeas corpus appeals' and 'subsequent or successive writ applications.'"

Preyor's mother paid the duo $45,000 for their services, but the lawyer also billed the court for representing Preyor, the motion said.

The attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

In its response to Preyor's appeal, the state said that the inmate failed to show that what his ex-lawyer did "amounts to fraud on the court." The state also said Preyor had waited too long to make his claim, which was filed two weeks before his execution.

"Preyor is not deserving of a stay of execution," the state wrote.

Texas has scheduled Preyor's lethal injection for 6 p.m. Central Time, but that could be delayed while the nation's highest court considers his petition.