The wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen was ordered to be released on bail Wednesday, after a California judge said she poses little risk to the public.

Noor Salman, 30, will be released Friday unless a Florida court objects to the ruling in Oakland. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu called the evidence that Salman knew about the attack that left 49 people dead "debatable."

The order allows Salman to be released on $500,000 bail. She would have to wear an ankle GPS monitor, and would be barred from leaving her uncle's home except to attend court, meet with lawyers and for medical appointments for her and her son.

Prosecutors have alleged that Salman knew that Mateen was going to carry out the early June 12 attack on the gay nightclub and lied about it to the FBI. Prosecutors say she participated in scouting the club, as well as City Place and the Downtown Disney complex in Orlando, days before the shooting attack.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting the provision of support for a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

After the attack, Salman moved to be closer to family in northern California, and she was arrested on Jan. 16. Prosecutors argued Wednesday that she is a flight risk.

The judge found the weight of the evidence by the government as "debatable" and "vulnerable" to fact. Ryu said the bulk of the government's case rests on alleged admissions by Salman, who was interrogated for 16 hours without counsel.

Defense attorneys have said she did not know about the attack, and that she was abused by Mateen.

Defense lawyer Linda Moreno said the decision to release someone charged in a terrorism-related offense on bail is "extraordinarily rare" and "a real statement on the weakness of the government's case."