Steve Stephens wanted an audience to see the moment he seemingly chose Robert Godwin Sr. at random and gunned down the grandfather in cold blood on Easter Sunday — and he got one.

The harrowing final few moments of Godwin's life — and the bloody aftermath — were uploaded to Stephens' Facebook page on Sunday, marking the latest in a string of depraved incidents to be shared on the social network.

"This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook," a Facebook representative told NBC News. "We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

Steve Stephens appears in stills from a video he broadcast of himself on Facebook in Cleveland, Ohio on April 16, 2017. Steve Stephens / Facebook via Reuters

While Stephens used Facebook Live earlier in the day, it's believed the video of Godwin's murder was recorded and then uploaded to Facebook. It's unclear when — or how — Facebook became aware of the video, but it was quickly removed on Sunday.

The senseless act of violence that has spurred a nationwide manhunt has also raised questions about Facebook Live and what can be done to better police criminal content.

Facebook Live, a tool that was initially for celebrities and public figures, has only been available to the site's 1.86 billion users for one year.

It created a star in Chewbacca Mom Candace Payne and has been used as a powerful social justice tool to capture protests and police-involved shootings.

However, during that time, a Chicago man was tortured on Facebook Live. A rash of suicides were broadcast. In Sweden, a gang rape was reportedly broadcast on Facebook Live. And that's just a few of the incidents that have created a unique challenge for Facebook as the social network strives to balance safety with free expression.

"A lot of this phenomenon of people, whether committing suicide or killing, torturing, raping, is because they know they have this have this captive audience," Jen Golbeck, a professor at the University of Maryland's College of Information Studies, told NBC News.