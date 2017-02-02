Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is quitting President Donald Trump's business advisory group amid heavy criticism from employees and Uber customers.

"Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council," Kalanick wrote in a memo to employees on Thursday.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," Kalanick said.

Kalanick had been scheduled to meet with Trump on Friday, along with the other executives on the council, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO of Uber, delivers a speech at the Institute of Directors Convention at the Royal Albert Hall, Central London on Oct 3, 2014. Will Oliver / EPA

He had already been under pressure for his decision to work with Trump — protesters even blockaded Uber headquarters on inauguration day.

The pressure intensified last weekend after the #DeleteUber hashtag began trending. The social media campaign gained traction after critics interpreted Uber as having broken a taxi workers' strike at a New York airport amid protests of Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.