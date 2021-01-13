Covid live updates: Stadiums to serve as vaccination super centers

SEE NEW POSTS

'An error in judgment': Bruce Willis spotted maskless in LA pharmacy Actor Bruce Willis is speaking out after he was photographed entering and exiting a Los Angeles Rite Aid without a mask. "It was an error in judgment," Willis told People magazine in a statement. "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up." After weeks of spiking Covid-19 rates, California is now experiencing a plateau in its rate of new infections, according to an analysis by NBC News. However, Covid-19 rates remain stubbornly high across southern California.







U.K. variant spreading in France PARIS — France's government scientific adviser is expressing strong concern over the variant of the coronavirus that is circulating widely in the U.K. and is now spreading in France. Dr. Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific council that advises the French government on the virus, said on news broadcaster France Info that a two-day study based on 100,000 positive tests showed that about 1% of people were infected with the more contagious variant that has been discovered in the U.K. "In any case, we'll see an extension (of the variant), but we're going to try to slow it down," he said. France is engaged in a "speed race" to vaccinate the most vulnerable people, he added.







South Korean religious leader acquitted over virus cases SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court has acquitted a religious sect leader of charges that he deliberately disrupted the government's anti-virus response early last year after thousands of his worshippers were infected with the coronavirus. However, the Suwon District Court on Wednesday found the 89-year-old Lee Man-hee guilty of separate charges that he embezzled more than $5 million in church funds and organized unauthorized worship services in public spaces. His three-year prison term will be suspended for four years. Lee's church, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, issued a statement denying his wrongdoings and confirming plans to appeal. Kang Susana, a prosecutor in Suwon, said her office would decide whether to appeal after analyzing the ruling. Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison term for Lee, who was arrested in August before his release on bail in November. They accused Lee and his church of violating the country's infectious disease law by deliberately hiding some of the church's membership and under-reporting its gatherings to avoid broader quarantines following the outbreak around the southeastern city of Daegu in February and March last year. But the court said it was unclear whether the church's failure to provide a full list of its membership was a crime. The collection of such basic information isn't part of the specific boundaries of contact tracing spelled out by the law, the court said. More than 5,000 of South Korea's 70,212 coronavirus cases were linked to Lee's church.







'Substantial rates' of mental trauma among ICU workers in England, new study reveals A study published in the United Kingdom on Wednesday found "substantial rates of probable mental health disorders" among intensive care workers during the pandemic. It surveyed 709 doctors, nurses and other staff in England and found that almost half displayed symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, severe depression or anxiety, or "problem drinking." Around one in seven reported thoughts of self harm or feeling they would be "better off dead," according to the study led by King's College London. It conducted the surveys in June and July and its peer-reviewed results were published Wednesday. The U.K. is currently struggling with one of the worst outbreaks in the world, with a faster infection rate and higher deaths per capita than the U.S. and most other countries.






