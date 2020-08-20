Biden, Trump campaigns debut new ads ahead of Biden's DNC speech

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention brings presidential nominee Joe Biden's acceptance speech, a host of remarks from more party luminaries, and musical performances by John Legend, Common and The Chicks.

Biden will present his vision for uniting America to move the country forward from "constant chaos and crisis," according to the evening's schedule.

Other speakers Thursday include former presidential primary rivals Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, and several erstwhile vice presidential contenders, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

Highlights from Day 3

Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.