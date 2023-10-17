Using a sugar spoon for your matzo ball soup? We don’t think so. The right utensil can make or break your meal. That’s why we set out to find the absolute best spoons on the market right now. Whether you want to upgrade your set from college (trust us, it’s time) or add to your wedding registry, we tested and ranked 100 spoons so you can find your ideal option for every meal and drink. We’re sharing more on our testing process and methodology, below, followed by our ranking of all 100 spoons in order from our least favorite to our top contender.

SKIP AHEAD How we chose our contenders | What we considered | Methodology | Our ranking | Top 20

How we chose our contenders

Before testing, we scoured the internet for spoons. Soup spoons, dessert spoons, spoons with cute little handles — you name it, we found it. We made sure to find options with different price points from big retailers, in-house brands and everything in between.

What we considered

Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

While our team’s individual spoon preferences are not all the same, we asked each of our testers to consider the same five points when evaluating for consistency’s sake. Each spoon could earn a maximum of two points, per category, as noted below:

Size and weight: How heavy is the spoon to hold and use? How does it feel in your hand size-wise?

How heavy is the spoon to hold and use? How does it feel in your hand size-wise? Silver and metal finish: How shiny, matte, chipped or colored was it? Did it maintain its finish after eating and cleaning?

How shiny, matte, chipped or colored was it? Did it maintain its finish after eating and cleaning? Feel: How does the curvature of the spoon feel to slurp? Do the curves hit your cheeks and lips in the right place? Is it a good vessel for the food or drinks you’re using it for?

How does the curvature of the spoon feel to slurp? Do the curves hit your cheeks and lips in the right place? Is it a good vessel for the food or drinks you’re using it for? Physical design and ergonomics: Does the handle have embellishments, lacquered handles or specific elements that impact how you use the spoon? Would you be happy or proud to display these spoons in front of guests?

Does the handle have embellishments, lacquered handles or specific elements that impact how you use the spoon? Would you be happy or proud to display these spoons in front of guests? Temperature regulation: Does the spoon absorb the temperature of whatever you are eating/using? Does it get too hot when left sitting in a bowl of soup? Does it turn cold in a cup of iced coffee or smoothie bowl?

Methodology

To make sure we could tell the spoons apart once we removed their packaging, we assigned each one a number and a color. From there, we color-coded the tip of the handle with nail polish, and wrote each spoon’s designated number with a sharpie over the color swatch. This ensured we would not mix up the spoons and could identify them during testing and photography sessions — and that the number wouldn’t wash away during the cleaning process.

Our staff considered the size and shape of the bowl along with handle lengths during feedback rounds. Olivia Ott / NBC News

We then set up a two-part testing process: an hours-long session in our HQ in New York, where our team tried all 100 spoons at least three times, followed by an at-home portion a week later. Prior to testing, we hand-washed each spoon with soap and a sponge. For the in-office session, we had macaroni and cheese, various kinds of cereal and milk, yogurt and granola, different flavors and brands of ice cream (with hot fudge), acai bowls, soup and soup dumplings, and mini pancakes on hand to eat. Each team member was assigned one of the foods above for their entire testing session to stay consistent and minimize extraneous factors that could impact scoring.

Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

We also asked our editors to leave comments and a review for each utensil as they used them. After the three rounds were complete, we washed all of the spoons to prepare for the at-home testing portion the following week. (We hand-washed some spoons, while others went in the dishwasher.)

In the week following our in-office test, we added all of the scores up to get an initial ranking of our top 100. From there, we moved the top 20 spoons forward into the second round of testing, which took place at our team’s homes. Each tester was given four to five spoons from the top 20 to use in their natural habitats for a week. (Each spoon was tried by at least three editors.) We used the same categories and ranking system as mentioned above, although this time we encouraged our editors to use the spoons as they would naturally in their real life and to consume whatever foods and drinks they wanted. Each editor was required to score each spoon and provide feedback, noting whether they hand-washed or machine-washed their spoons, what they ate and their overall experience using the utensil.

We then re-ranked our top 20 based on the second round of scores, and adjusted placement based on comments, feedback and their initial ranking during the first round of testing.

Our ranking

100. Muji Stainless Steel Dessert Spoon

99. Webstaurant Acopa Phoenix Dinner / Dessert Spoon

98. Muji Stainless Steel Coffee Spoon

97. Gibson Home Abbie Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon Set

96. Muji Stainless Steel Straight Handle Spoons

95. Webstaurant Acopa Petra Dinner / Dessert Spoons

94. Threshold Newfane Flatware Set Silver

93. Winco Dominion Dinner Spoon

92. Dominion Bouillon Spoon Set

91. Room Essentials Spoon Set

90. Winco Windsor Stainless Steel Dinner Spoons

89. Muji Stainless Steel Tea Spoon

88. Gibson Classic Profile Dinner Spoons

87. Mjiya Dinner Spoon Silverware Set

86. Home Basics Eternity Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon Set

85. Hay Solid Glass Spoons

84. Sur La Table Twig Demitasse Spoon

83. Laguiole Coffee Spoons

82. Unique Bargains Stainless Steel Tea Soup Dinner Spoons Scoops

81. Room Essentials Flatware Set Silver

80. Muji Stainless Steel Straight Handle Spoons

79. Winco Regency Dinner Spoon

78. Threshold Sussex Dinner Spoon Set

77. Vanys Silverware Set

76. DecorRack Dinner Spoons

75. Berghoff Essentials Stainless Steel Soup Spoon Set

74. Oneida Aptitude Teaspoons

73. Muji Stainless Steel Table Spoon

Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

72 & 71 (tie). Robert Welch Kingham Soup Spoon + Oneida Vale Set of 6

70. Zwilling Bellasera Espresso Spoon Set

69. DecorRack Tea Spoon

68. Muji White Porcelain Chinese Spoon

67. Threshold Harrington Dinner Spoon

66 & 65 (tie). Threshold Signature Luxor Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon + Room Essentials Squared Straight Flatware Set

64. Cambridge Silversmiths Swirl Sand Set

63. Webstaurant Acopa Odin Black Silver Teaspoon

62. Herdmar Oslo Ice Cream Spoon

61. Year & Day Big Spoon

60. GoGeiLi Matte Black Dinner Spoons

59. Webstaurant Acopa Remy Tablespoon

58. Webstaurant Acopa Phoenix Bouillon Spoon

57. Webstaurant Phoenix Dinner / Dessert Spoon

56. Unique Bargains Stainless Steel Round Kitchen Table Tea Soup Serving Spoons

55. Berghoff Bistro Dinner Spoon

54. Threshold Harrington Cocktail Spoon Set

53. Homqueen Dinner Spoons

52. Unique Bargains Kitchen Restaurant Stainless Steel Coffee Tea Spoons

51. Oneida Taylor Everyday Flatware Teaspoons

50. Sur La Table Melamine Sprinkle Spoons

49. Year & Day Small Spoon

48. Winco Dots Teaspoon Set

47. Room Essentials Plastic Handle Set Black

46. Lvelia Stainless Steel Spoons

45. Threshold Kayden Flatware Set

Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

44 & 43 (tie). Home Basics Hammered Stainless Steel Teaspoons + Ficcug Stainless Steel Dinner Spoons

42. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Dinner Spoons

41. Threshold Ashby Flatware Set

40. Villeroy & Boch Coffee Passion Coffee Spoon

39. Home Basics Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon Set

38. Wesdxc56 Demitasse Espresso Spoons

37. Webstaurant Acopa Remy Dinner / Dessert Spoon

36. Lazahome Matte Black Silverware Set

35. Sur La Table Fortessa Grand City Ice Cream Spoon

34. Alata Potter Forged Silverware Set

33. Portmeirion Sophie Conran Floret Cocktail Spoons

32. Kingstone Dinner Spoon Set

31 & 30 (tie). Unique Bargains Caffee Shop Stainless Steel Tea Spoons + Threshold Millinocket Flatware Set

29. Mutnitt Dinner Spoon Set

28. Crate & Barrel Marin Dinner Spoon

27. Winco Shangarila Teaspoons

26. Sur La Table Fortessa Grand City Espresso Spoons

25 & 24 (tie). Juju Stainless Steel Dinner Spoon + Do Buy Dessert Teaspoons

23. Crate & Barrel Napa Demi Spoon

22. Hiware Stainless Steel Teaspoons

21. Hisff Stainless Steel Teaspoons

Top 20

This spoon is on the larger side, making it a great size for heartier foods. I primarily used it to eat soups, especially ones with a lot of meat and veggies. The base is flatter than others I’ve tried — which is why it didn’t rank higher on our list. However, it does have a long stem, which makes it very easy to hold securely. I found the flatter base worked well with foods like yogurt and ice cream. - Mili Godio, updates editor

Type: Dinner | Material: Stainless Steel | Dimensions: .8 x 3.7 x 1.5 in.

It’s hard to find a “for everything” spoon, but this one is pretty close. The head has enough depth, width and length to work for basically anything: I ate snacks, dinners and desserts with this spoon, and it never felt out of place. The textured hammered stem is nice to touch, and adds a little bit of grip — I never felt like this spoon was going to slip out of my fingers. If it was a little shorter and a little less wide, it would have been nearer the top of our list. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Type: Dinner | Material: Stainless Steel | Dimensions: 7.9 x 1.55 in.

This is a super basic medium to small sized spoon. There’s no frills or special quantities or embellishments — it’s something I imagine finding in someone’s dorm room or first apartment. The spoon is very lightweight and thin (I was actually able to easily bend it), and it has a more matte finish that makes dirt and streaks quite visible. I ate everything from yogurt to chili with this spoon, and found it quite versatile. It’s head isn’t very deep though, so I did not love eating soup with it. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Type: Dinner and teaspoon | Material: Stainless Steel | Dimensions: 11.1 x 7.04 x 3.14 in. | Note: These spoons are part of a flatware set, our review is specifically about the dinner spoon.

As a Korean-American myself, I am pretty used to seeing and using these types of spoons in restaurants or at home for mostly soup and rice. The reasoning behind the length of the spoon is that it helps to efficiently and more easily bring food to your mouth in an elegant way. When I used this spoon to eat both soup and rice, I enjoyed the smoothness of the handle and how I could get a hearty mouthful in one scoop without having to be so close to the hot food. It’s great to have on hand for a soup experience, especially since shorter spoons may get hotter and require you to bring your face much closer to the steamy food. - Carolyn Chun, NBC Page

Type: Soup | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.57 x 1.2 in.

This spoon’s deep, round bowl is perfect for soup. Slurping is a pleasurable experience, even if using it for other foods leaves something to be desired. - Ari Night, editorial assistant

Type: Soup | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 7 x 0.12 x 1.8 in.

My other favorite soup spoons outranked this one, but out of the full list of 100, this definitely still earned its spot in the top 20. I think a long handle or stem is elegant to look at and hold in your hand, which this one achieves with grace. I didn’t rank it higher solely because the spoon bowl was too shallow for my liking — I like the spoon bowl to hold more broth in each slurp. - Lauren Swanson, NBC Select editorial director

Type: Soup | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.57 in.

I never thought that I’d be caught off-guard by a piece of cutlery, but this spoon somehow managed to do just that. Because of its sleek, shiny design, I was expecting something lightweight, but instead this spoon turned out to be a heavy-duty hitter — almost overly so. The bowl was thick enough to keep my piping hot Thai coconut soup from scalding my tongue, and has a good depth for gathering broth. However, the handle was somewhat awkward and uncomfortable to hold, and was so long that it felt like I was tipping the soup into my mouth, rather than my normal sipping. - Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Type: Dinner | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 8 x 1.69 x 0.2 in.

I love a short spoon, especially when I am eating something I would be embarrassed to accidentally spill on myself (which I do more often with long spoons). This short soup spoon is great for eating cereal, ice cream, popcorn (yes, I eat popcorn with a spoon sometimes), and, of course, soup. It strikes a great balance: the head is just deep enough to grab pieces of cereal or chunks of soup along with some liquid, but not so much that it’s an overwhelming bite. It’s a little indistinct, which is why it didn’t rank higher, but the smooth design does make it easy to clean and easy to fit in the dishwasher. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Type: Soup | Material: Stainless Steel | Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.7 x 0.3 in.

I felt fancy using this spoon. It stayed shiny through multiple washes and the handle looked very elegant. It’s a little small, so I wouldn’t use it for soup, and it’s too long of a handle to use for ice cream or yogurt, but I loved it as a sugar spoon for my morning coffee. Because of the handle length, it was great for any size mug including most travel-sized ones like a Yeti as well as any drinks you’d make in a tall glass, like chocolate milk. - Rosalie Tinelli, senior social media editor

Type: Beverage | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.75 x 8.5 in.

This spoon was on the heavier side, and felt very sturdy and durable. I loved the curvature at the end of the spoon and how it allows your thumb to fit right in the nook at the tip. The handle’s also pleasantly smooth and didn’t cut my fingers. After trying this spoon with oatmeal and short pasta, it was very easy to hand wash — water and soap slid right off without needing to scrub extra hard to get any oils or stains out. - Carolyn Chun, NBC Page

Type: Dinner/dessert | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 7 ⅛ in.

Simply put, I love how fancy I felt using this dainty little spoon. It’s definitely one of the sleekest, most attractive spoons I’ve ever used. The curve is seamless and delicate — it has a long, yet slim design with a subtle swoop shape that doesn’t leave any harsh, rounded lines where the base meets the stem. The thin design makes it great for stirring matcha lattes and teas, and the long stem was a nice change from the shorter, smaller tea spoons that simply don’t fit my larger mugs and coffee cups. The base itself is a slim oval, which makes it great for small-bite desserts like ice cream, sorbet and yogurt. - Mili Godio, updates editor

Type: Dessert | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 6.1 x 0.39 in.

To me, a good spoon is versatile enough to use every day as well as less than common, special situations alike. The vintage-inspired spoon is an eye-catcher, and the weight is well suited for casual use as well. Its only downside is the quality of the metal itself. The spoon is very malleable, and runs the risk of bending relatively easily. - Ari Night, editorial assistant

Type: Teaspoon | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 2 x 2.7 x 9.1 in.

If a party met a spoon, it would be this. With its colorful resin handle (there are 10+ color options to pick from), its design pops against all the plain flatware I own. It also provides a nice grip and never felt like it would slip out my hands while eating. This spoon also falls on the smaller side since it is made specifically for desserts, though I was still able to get the perfect amount of ice cream in just one scoop. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

Type: Dessert | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 6 x 0.2 x 0.27 in.

I’m not usually one for big spoons, especially for soups and stews. Usually, they make me feel like my mouth is opening wide enough for an entire table to see me swallowing my food — this, however, was a surprising exception. The hammered handle was thick enough that the spoon felt supported in my hand, but not so much that I noticed the heaviness while eating. Although the bowl of the spoon was big, it turned out to be a great match for eating soup — it managed to hold a lot of broth (which, for me, is the perfect amount) without feeling oversized inside of my mouth. - Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

Type: Dinner | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 7.9 x 1.7 in.

In my experience, this spoon has the perfect shape — it has a nice, deep curve downward where the base meets the stem, which makes it comfortable to use and allows food to travel securely without falling, like it might with a flatter spoon. This is also on the shorter side and it’s fairly small, so I found it good to use with desserts like ice cream or to stir my coffee, though I would stay away from soups or because it’s too small to hold much liquid. - Mili Godio, updates editor

Type: Dessert | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 10.1 x 2.7 x 2 in.

Of the spoons that I tested, this one felt just right: it was heavy and substantial, but not overly so. The handle felt comfortable in my hand — very smooth and intentional. And, as someone who is very particular about the spoons that I use for different types of food, I thought this one was great for scrapping those tricky corners in the bottom of a yogurt cup, thanks to the slenderly angled bowl tip of the spoon. - Lauren Swanson, editorial director

Type: Teaspoon | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 6.7 x 1.45 x 0.09 in.

I would be proud to place this spoon on my Thanksgiving dinner table. It’s large but not intimidating, has a deep, oval-shaped head that you can get a nice scoop of soup, mashed potatoes or cranberry sauce on. It’s one of the heaviest options I tried, and I prefer a heavy spoon. The handle tip is rounded instead of flat — its shape reminds me of a pencil — and I find it easy to keep a tight grip on. It’s also super shiny. It comes out of the dishwasher good as new, and looked perfectly clean when I hand-washed it as well. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Type: Dinner and teaspoon | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 10.87 x 5.47 x 2.68 in. | Note: These spoons are part of a flatware set, our review is specifically about the dinner spoon.

One of the standout qualities about this spoon is its weight. Because it’s a small teaspoon, I’d expect it to be light and flimsy when I pick it up, but it has some heaviness to it, which I prefer. The back of the spoon’s handle is angled upward, helping it naturally rest and balance well in your hand. Because of its small size, I liked using this for stirring milk into my coffee and honey into my tea. It also fits inside a single-serve cup of yogurt, although I find its head a bit too narrow to get a satisfying scoop of other foods on. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Type: Teaspoon | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 6.5 x 0.2 in.

I truly never thought I needed a soup spoon until I tried this. The handle has a luxurious feel; it’s sleek, clean and shiny — what more could you want in a design? My greatest love for the spoon, however, lies in its shallow, but very wide bowl. You’re able to scoop up a ton of whatever you’re eating in one bite. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

Type: Soup | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 7.6 x 2 x 0.1 in.

The perfect spoon exists and her name is the Hay Sunday Spoon. Not only is it the type of spoon you can use on an everyday basis, but it’s the kind of spoon you want to show off during a special birthday meal or Thanksgiving dinner. Its soft, mini vertical ridges extend from the neck of the spoon up to the tip along the backside of the handle’s stem, which add an elegant touch to such a simple kitchen staple.

This spoon, unlike so many other models we tried, hits that sweet spot when it comes to size and shape. The bowl has Goldilocks proportions — it’s not too rounded, nor too oval — the curves glide smoothly over the corners of my mouth and lips.

Its greatest asset, though, is its weight. I, alongside many of our testers, prefer a heavier spoon — one you can’t accidentally bend or break, one that feels like it was actually worth its cost, which this one does. Some spoons we tested felt hollow and almost child-like, this one feels substantial all the way from tip to bowl. - Lindsay Schneider, NBC Select commerce editor

Type: Dinner | Material: Stainless steel | Dimensions: 1½ x ¾ x 7⅜ in.

Why trust Select?

Lindsay Schneider is an editor for NBC Select has covered the lifestyle space for 6+ years. She also writes and edits Select’s weekly newsletter, The Selection as well as our monthly editors' picks series. For this package, our staff tested 100 spoons over the course of a few weeks to find their favorites. We considered spoons from popular retailers, like Amazon, Macy’s, Target as well as options from lesser known brands.