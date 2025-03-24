It’s time to move your workouts outside as the weather warms up. For some, that means getting back out on the golf course, for others it means a nice job in a local park. Whatever your favorite way to sweat is, it’s always nice to have some new workout gear to do it in. Right now, you can find a deal on several athletic wear pieces from Adidas on Amazon.

Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers or need to replenish your sock drawer, there are several deals — including over 70% off men’s shorts and up to 65% off women’s leggings. Below, we’ve outlined some of the best deals being offered by Adidas on Amazon.

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The best on-sale Adidas on Amazon

The Adilette slides are perfect for wearing around water, such as in a communal shower or after getting out of the pool. According to the brand, they are made from quick-drying material and easily slide on and off. They also have a cushioned sole and arch support.

This drawstring backpack is great for the gym or for sports games and is 25% off. There is a front zippered pocket for smaller items, like keys or your wallet. It also has dual mesh water bottle pockets and comes in 22 colors.

Cropped right above the angle, these leggings are made from moisture-wicking material and have minimal seaming, so you don’t chafe as you work out. They have a high-rise waist and fit close to the body, allowing you to move freely, according to the brand. One thing to note: Only the purple burst is heavily discounted now.

Currently 25% off, this pack of socks comes with six pairs. They have extra compression around the arch for support and are made from moisture-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry. They also have extra cushioning on the footbed for added comfort, according to the brand.

Right now, the shadow olive shade of these sneakers is 37% off. The sneakers have a sock-like fit for a stretchy, comfortable fit and have a Cloudfoam sole for cushioning. These shoes are intended for low-impact workouts or casual wear and are available in sizes 5 through 11.

More deals from Adidas on Amazon

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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