Calling all Target lovers: the retailer’s spring Circle Week sale has officially kicked off, and the retailer is offering hundreds of exclusive deals to Target Circle members on spring apparel, appliances, vacuums, home and kitchen essentials and more. The sale runs both online and in-store from March 23-29. And if you aren’t a member yet, you can get 50% off the cost of an annual Target Circle 360 membership right now.

Target 360 members can take advantage of unlimited same-day delivery and free two-day shipping during the sale. Members can also get a free $15 gift card when they spend $50 or more on household essentials, a $10 gift card for $40 or more spent on select beauty and self care products, and a $5 gift card after spending $30 or more on select Ulta Beauty at Target products.

I’ve been covering deals and sales across retailers for two years. Below, I rounded up the best Target Circle Week deals worth knowing about.

SKIP AHEAD Best Target Circle Week deals | Best Target Circle Week sales | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Target Circle Week deals

All of my recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. I also included a few products NBC Select editors have tried and loved.

4.5-star average rating from 598 reviews at Target

Ninja makes some of our favorite kitchen appliances, including ice cream makers and blenders. This air fryer has dual baskets, so you can multiple foods at the same time, according to the brand. It has five customizable cooking programs, including air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The six-quart capacity can also fit the equivalent of four pounds of fries at once, according to the brand.

4.1-star average rating from 304 reviews at Target

This pressure cooker has nine cooking functions, including slow rook, sauté, sous vide and warm. It also comes with a stainless steel steam rack and a silicone pan for baking. The cooking pot, lid and accessories are all dishwasher-safe, plus the pot lid locks in order to prevent spills or messes while cooking.

4.5-star average rating from 1,966 reviews at Target

You can use this coffee maker to make cups of coffee in five sizes, including 5, 8 and 12 ounces. It’s designed to easily fit into smaller spaces and takes only 30 seconds to heat up, according to the brand. It also has a removable water tank and an adjustable drip tray to prevent any messes while brewing.

4.5-star average rating from 1,077 reviews at Target

Our NBC Select editors love the Ninja Creami — it has seven programs that allow you to make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more with the push of a button. You can also mix in toppings and store your creations in the included one-pint jars. The pint jars, lids, paddle and outer bowl of the Creami are all dishwasher-safe, according to Ninja.

4.4-star average rating from 277 reviews at Target

The Bissell Little Green cleaners are some of our favorite pet stain removers. The Max version has a longer cord than the original and a handle on top, so you can easily take it with you to different parts of your home. It comes with a tough stain tool, a pet hair removal tool and a trial size of the Bissel spot remover.

4.5-star average rating from 10,173 reviews at Target

These are our top pick for the best printed sheet set, and a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. They’re made from 100% cotton sateen and are a great price for the quality, according to Malin. “They’re soft, smooth and keep me cool throughout the night, and their color and pattern hasn’t faded despite me washing them dozens of times over the two years that I’ve owned them,” she says.

4.5-star average rating from 37 reviews at Target

I love my Lego sets, and this version is perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life. With this set, you can build four classic Star Wars droids: R2-D2, Chopper, QT-KT and R5-J2. It also has droid accessories that let you customize your creations, including hats, a mustache, ice cream, a balloon and glasses.

4.1-star average rating from 577 reviews at Target

Steam mops are great for hard floors, and this Shark model has three steam modes for a customizable clean — light for small cleanups, normal for daily use and deep for tougher messes, according to the brand. The mop has LED headlights so you can better see dirt and debris, and an automatic scrubbing head that’s designed to work on hardwood, marble, tile and stone floors.

4.4-star average rating from 521 reviews at Target

This outdoor patio set includes two chairs and a matching accent table, all designed with non-slip legs for extra stability, according to the brand. All three pieces are made from handwoven, weather-resistant wicker wrapped over a durable steel frame, so they won’t get damaged by outdoor wear and tear. The table also has a built-in storage compartment and a removable glass top.

4.4-star average rating from 1,241 reviews at Target

This pillow is great for all sleep styles, including side, back and front sleepers, according to the brand. It has a soft, extra-firm polyester fill and is coated in an allergen barrier to keep dust away. It also has a stain-resistant design that helps to keep it clean over time (you can find out more on how to best clean your pillows here).

4.2-star average rating from 142 reviews at Target

This Tineco model lets you double the cleaning by mopping and vacuuming your hard floors simultaneously, according to the brand. It can run for up to 35 minutes without the cord, and has an LED smart screen that shows your cleaning progress. The vacuum comes with two microfiber brushes, two filters, a bottle of cleaning solution and a storage dock, according to the brand.

Best Target Circle Week sales

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year, including major sale events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best Target Circle Week sales, I found highly-rated, discounted products across categories, including NBC Select staff favorites and products previously recommended by experts.

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