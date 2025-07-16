IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

FYI: Crocs are up to 64% off right now on Amazon

They’re super cushioned, waterproof and easy to slide on — what more could you want?

Bethany Heitman

Contributing Editor

Crocs is currently offering major discounts on some of their most popular styles for men, women and children on Amazon.
Crocs is currently offering major discounts on some of their most popular styles for men, women and children on Amazon.

When it comes to Crocs, you either love them or hate them. And those who fall in the former category are really devoted to them. As for those who aren’t into plastic shoes? I was once on your side. Then, I had kids and realized they are the best shoes for toddlers. You can wipe them down if they get dirty, they’re easy to put on and are supremely cushioned. Seeing the benefits for my kids made me want to try them myself. And guess what? I am a convert.

While I draw the line at wearing them on social outings or to restaurants, I regularly rock my Crocs while gardening or even on errands to the grocery store. Other benefits to Crocs? They’re roomy and good for those with wide feet and are also relatively affordable. And right now, that’s even more true because Amazon has a bunch of styles for up to 64% off. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals — check them out.

Crocs deals on Amazon

Crocs Classic Sandal

Crocs Classic Sandal
7,577 Amazon Reviews
$14.26
$39.99
Amazon
Now 64% off

This unisex sandal has two straps that run across the top of the foot. The shoes are waterproof and designed to channel water away, according to the brand. This makes them an excellent option for the pool or beach. These sandals come in several colors, most of which are marked down to some degree, but the white/spray dye option is marked down the most at 64% off.

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs Classic Clog
621,186 Amazon Reviews
$39.95
$49.99
Amazon
Now 20% off
$49.99
Journeys

The shoe that started it all, this is Crocs’ classic clog. It has a back strap that can be folded to wear as a slide. Amazon has the slide available in over 20 colors, many of which are on sale. One of the best deals is for this Arctic color, which is 20% off. These clogs do run large, so it’s advisable to size down, according to the brand.

Crocs Duet Max Clog

Crocs Duet Max Clog
1,674 Amazon Reviews
$31.61
$59.99
Amazon
Now 47% off

With a platform sole and deep treads, these Crocs have a trendier silhouette. They have an adjustable strap at the back for a more secure fit and ventilation ports where the upper meets the sole for breathability.

Crocs Via Flip Flop

Crocs Via Flip Flop
415 Amazon Reviews
$20.97
$34.95
Amazon
Now 40% off

Prefer a flip-flop style? This pair has a contoured footbed and is lightweight. The strap is made from a thick, soft plastic and they have holes to fit Jibbitz, small charms the brand sells to decorate your Crocs. The electric pink is the only color on sale.

More Crocs deals on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Bethany Heitman

Bethany Heitman is a contributing editor at NBC Select.

