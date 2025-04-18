The only thing better than a cute dress? A cute, on-sale dress can arrive on your doorstep with fast, free shipping. That’s where Amazon comes in. Yes, you read that right. The online retailer has tons of deeply discounted dresses right now — and they’re actually stylish. Don’t believe us? Check out the list of mini, midi and maxi dresses below. We can almost guarantee you’ll find a style that works for your spring and summer agenda — like a wedding, tropical vacation or big working presentation. We saved the best part for last — they’re all under $40.

Mini dresses on sale at Amazon

Ofeefan Puff Sleeve Dress $23.59 $36.99 at Amazon What we like Inclusive sizing

Full skirt Something to note Zipper can be hard to reach

This boho style dress has puff sleeves, a square neckline and an A-line skirt. It ties in the back and is made from polyester with enough stretch to conform to your body. The dress comes in eight colors and goes up to a size XXL.

Misfay Swing Tank Dress $14.81 $24.89 at Amazon What we like 38 colors available

Dress it up or down Something to note Nothing to note

Throw this breezy dress over a bathing suit on vacation and it doubles as a cover-up or pair it with strappy heels for an effortless date night look. It is made from a rayon and Spandex blend, has spaghetti straps and a loose fit that flows away from the body. It’s available in 38 colors and patterns in sizes XS through 3X.

Prepare for mega compliments anytime you put this dress on. It has wide ruffled sleeves and a flattering V-neck top. The dress is gathered at the waist and the skirt flows out over your hips for a flattering fit. It also has a ruffled hem to match the sleeves.

Midi dresses on sale at Amazon

This wrap dress is great for a daytime wedding and comes in 37 colors and prints,though we think the floral options are especially nice for spring and summer. The hem is ruffled and the short sleeves are flowy and loose. The dress also ties at the waist, allowing you to customize the fit.

Think of this dress as your weekend warrior — it’s comfy enough to run errands in all day but still will keep you looking cute and pulled together. The dress is made from a t-shirt material, has a V-neck and side slits at the hem for more effortless movement. It comes in eight different striped colors and is available in sizes small through XL.

This dress looks like a style that retails for a quadruple of the price. It has a smocked bodice, which gives you a custom fit and wide, ruffled straps. The full skirt is tiered for a feminine look and the dress comes in seven different floral prints.

Maxi dresses on sale at Amazon

Cupshe Maxi Dress $38.39 $47.99 at Amazon What we like Keyhole detail

Lots of patterns Something to note Hand wash only

A maxi dress doesn’t have to be modest, and this option proves it. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and a keyhole near the waist that shows just a little skin. The skin you’ll show up top is balanced by a fuller skirt. This dress is available in sizes XS through XXL and comes in 34 different patterns.

Wear this maxi with a denim jacket on a spring day or on its own during the hotter summer days. It has a high neckline, is sleeveless and has a slit up the leg, which helps air circulate. The dress, which has a 4.3-star average rating from 27, 889 reviews, comes in 44 color and is available in sizes small through XXL.

