If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby this year, Amazon’s Lego sale is the perfect place to start. I bought my first Lego set (as an adult, at least) last year, and I was surprised at how much I loved it. Whether you’re a kid, an adult or somewhere in-between, Legos are a fun and easy way to flex your creative muscles and cut down on screen time — and to top it off, you get a cool new piece of decor out of it as well.

These deals likely won’t last long so I recommend checking out quickly if you see a set you like. I included beginner-friendly sets, options for kids as well as the brand’s popular floral bouquets, in case you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one.

The best deals from the Amazon Lego sale

I bought this set last year and it was one of my favorite purchases of 2024. It’s a Lego recreation of a plum blossom plant, complete with a “wooden” stem and bright pink and red flower bulbs, just like the plant itself. The plant set comes in a blue and gold pot, which you also get to assemble, and makes a beautiful addition to any room.

Pieces: 327

With this set, you can build not just one, but three different exotic animal figures, according to the brand. You can choose from a colorful parrot, a swimming fish, or a frog, all of which have joints that let you move and rotate different parts of the toy. The set also comes with habitat details for each figure, like a standing branch for the parrot and a reef for the fish.

Pieces: 253

Fans of the Super Mario Bros universe will love this buildable model, which is designed to look like the piranha plants from the Mario video games. It sits in a buildable Lego brick pipe, and you can also adjust the head, mouth, stalk and leaves to customize your display.

Pieces: 540

Calling all art lovers — this 3D wall art is a recreation of Vinvent Van Gogh’s famous Starry Night painting, and you can hang it up on a hook or display it as freestanding decor, according to Lego. It also comes with an adjustable display arm to hold the included Van Gogh minifigure.

Pieces: 2,316

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the Lego waters while spending less than $15 , this set may be just what you need. The bright, cheery sunflower colors make this set a great gift for special occasions, like anniversaries or Valentine’s Day..

Pieces: 191

This smaller Lego set is ideal for quicker builds or younger kids. The playset includes a miniature scale Star Wars starfighter and a Captain Rex Star Wars minifigure, which can fit inside of the spacecraft’s cockpit. The craft also comes with two stud shooters on the exterior and two handheld blaster pistols for Captain Rex, according to the brand.

Pieces: 99

Car enthusiasts will love this Lego Bugatti Bolide model car, which comes with authentic features like a working W16 engine, steering and scissor doors — all of which are based on the movement of the original car, according to Lego. It looks great as a bedroom display, and is a fun way to encourage younger motorsport fans to explore the ins and outs of cars.

Pieces: 905

More Lego deals to shop now

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a year. To find the best deals from the Amazon Lego sale, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale Lego sets and included products loved by NBC Select staff.

