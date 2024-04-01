NBC Select’s 2024 Wellness Awards are the result of hundreds of hours of our writers, editors and staff trying hundreds of products across wellness categories like fitness, sleep and self care. You can find many of our award winners on Amazon, some of which may have options for free, next-day or two-day shipping with an Amazon Prime membership. You can also shop them on Amazon Prime Day 2024 for potential further discounts.

SKIP AHEAD How we chose our winners | Fitness winners | Sleep winners | Dental winners | Body and face winners

Below, we rounded up Wellness Award 2024 winners across product categories available on Amazon.

How we chose our winners

To find our winners, our editors and staff tested hundreds of products across fitness, sleep and self care categories. Products underwent a five-week trial before being selected as our favorites in their respective categories.

When we look at any products, especially wellness items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling many of our readers’ needs. We want to provide you with products that perform well and share ones that allow you to upgrade your life. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, size-inclusivity and overall quality and effectiveness. Each category required different criteria to consider during our trial period.

Shop our complete list of winners — including fitness apparel, fitness tech, sleep and self care products — on the NBC Select site.

Wellness Awards 2024: Fitness winners on Amazon

Award: Best workout shoes | Type: Women’s

These shoes have soft cushioning that makes steps feel responsive and lightweight, something that the runners on our staff loved while testing. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says that the shoes are cushioned without feeling like she’s sinking into them and that they kept her “very stable, supported and balanced while walking.”

Award: Best sports bra | Type: Larger busts

This bra is made from a two-way stretch fabric. It has a zipper closure, padded straps and a wide band for added support, making it great for people with bigger chests. The closure also has a fabric zipper garage to prevent chafing while you work out. Malin likes that the material feels lightweight and breathable and keeps her from getting extra hot.

Award: Best sports bra | Type: Running

This bra has three pockets — two mesh pockets on either side and a slip-in phone pocket at the back. The bra’s compression has made it a running staple for NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks, who likes that she doesn’t experience any bounce while wearing it during workouts. The bra is available in band sizes from 30 to 40 and cup sizes from AB to DDE.

Award: Best weights | Type: Adjustable

These dumbbells have 15 weight increments each, which you can move between in customizable 5 or 2.5-lb increments.They start at 10 lbs and can be increased up to 55. They also come with fitted storage trays for storage when you’re not using them.

Award: Best weights | Type: Static

The hexagonal shape of these dumbbells keeps them from rolling away during your workout rest breaks. They’re available in weights ranging from 1 to 20 lbs and are color-coded for quick and easy organization.

Award: Best weights | Type: Ankle/wrist

Malin calls the Bala Bangles “the best wrist weights [she’s] ever worn.” The weights are made from steel wrapped in soft silicone and latched with adjustable hook fasteners.They can be worn on both your ankles and wrists and are available in 1, 2 and 3 lb weight options.

Award: Best resistance bands | Type: Overall

Resistance bands are a great training tool for improving balance, strength and flexibility. These multicolored bands come in five color-coded resistance levels — X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy. They also have a carrying pouch for easy transport to and from the gym.

Award: Best water bottle | Type: Overall

According to the brand, this wide-mouth bottle from Hydro Flask keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s BPA-free and has a flex strap that makes it easy to transport.The dishwasher-friendly bottle comes in 20, 32, 40 and 64-oz sizes.

Award: Best water bottle | Type: Everyday

The twist-and-sip cap of this bottle was a favorite of our team — NBC Select social commerce editor Sadhana Daruvuri likes that you can open the spout without touching it, which she says helps her keep it sanitary. It’s made from stainless steel wrapped in a durable silicone sleeve and is fully leakproof. It’s available in 15, 25, 35 and 65 oz sizes and in various colors.

Award: Best socks | Type: Compression

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz likes that these socks are breathable and feel compressive without making it difficult to get on and off his feet. The socks offer 15-20 mmHG of compression at the ankle and sit right under the knees when pulled up.

Award: Best foam roller | Type: Overall

This roller has become a daily staple in my post-workout routine because of how deep of a massage it gives after just a few rolls. It has a dip in the center for aligning your neck and spine, and the grip allows for a slow, controlled massage without any rolling away.

Award: Best massage gun | Type: Overall

Therabody’s Theragun Sense has five built-in guided massage routines and five massage speeds. NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman says that when switching between levels, “the pressure between each speed is distinctive and you can feel the difference immediately.” The gun also connects via Bluetooth to the Therabody app.

Award: Best massage gun | Type: Splurge

The Pro Plus version of the Theragun has five attachments and speeds, a three-speed vibration therapy feature and a heat therapy setting with three customizable temperature levels. NBC Select senior social media editor Rosalie Sparaco says the gun is easy to handle and adjust and that she loves it “for her 30+-year-old back.”

Award: Best headphones | Type: Over-ear

Our staff loves how comfortable these headphones are and how effective the noise-canceling feature is. NBC Select editorial assistant Ariadne Night says that she can wear them “for hours on end with no hint of discomfort.” They charge quickly via USB-C and have up to 30 hours of battery life.

Award: Best headphones | Type: Open-ear

Designed with outdoor fitness enthusiasts in mind, these open-ear headphones wrap around your outer ear with a cuff, allowing you to hear the world around you and your personal playlists. Rabinowitz calls these the most comfortable wireless headphones he’s tested yet. You can learn more about the headphones’ features in his full Bose Ultra Open Earbud review.

Award: Best headphones | Type: Noise-canceling

These NBC Select Giftable Tech-winning headphones are our favorite for their versatility. They’re waterproof, have up to 32 hours of battery life and have impressive noise-canceling and hear-through modes. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown says that her phone calls were most clear through these headphones and that the accompanying app was easy to navigate and worth the download.

Award: Best headphones | Type: Sleep

These silicone earbuds won our Wellness Award in 2023 and are back again for another year. NBC Select and CNBC Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg likes that they fit well and don’t fall out while she’s sleeping, which keeps her cat from getting a hold of them. They’re washable and reduce noise by up to 26 decibels, according to the brand.

Award: Best fitness tracker | Type: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 9 is great for iPhone-user fitness enthusiasts looking for thorough data tracking and overall utility. It‘s comfortable and easy to use and has new features like Double Tap, which allows you to access controls like answering calls or stopping timers by pinching your thumb and index fingers together. Rabinowitz says it’s “incredibly useful for starting or stopping an outdoor run or walk while wearing gloves.”

Award: Best fitness tracker | Type: Android

This smartwatch syncs with your Android to track your workout data and stats with the Samsung Health and Samsung Wearable apps. Rabinowitz calls it “one of the sleekest smartwatches [he’s] tried” and likes how detailed and colorful the app’s data visuals are.

Award: Best fitness tracker | Type: N/A

This fitness tracker gives stats on sleep score, cardio fitness, stress management and more major health and fitness data. It is compatible with both iPhones and Androids. It’s small, lightweight and has up to 7 days of battery life. You can learn more in our full Fitbit Charge 6 review.

Wellness Awards 2024: Sleep winners on Amazon

Award: Best alarm clock | Type: Overall

The Hatch Restore 2 is a favorite among the NBC Select staff. It pairs with the Hatch app to fully customize your routines for rising and resting, including options for adjusting sleep sounds, wake-up sounds and light settings. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez loved that the clock is modern and stylish without being overly complicated.

Award: Best sleep mask | Type: Overall

This eye mask from Slip is made from 100% mulberry silk, which, according to experts, helps keep skin hydrated and prevent fine lines during sleep. Night loves the feel of the soft material and how firm the snapback of the elastic is.

Wellness Awards 2024: Dental winners on Amazon

Award: Best toothpaste | Type: Overall

Colgate’s Total Plaque toothpaste is anticavity, antigingivitis and anti-sensitivity, according to the brand. NBC page Hannah Fuetchman says that it makes her teeth feel clean and fresh and that she sees visible results in the whiteness of her teeth when she uses it.

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Electric

Our choice for the best electric toothbrush has three brushing modes—clean, stain removal and gum care—and a two-minute timer with a 30-second pacer. According to the brand, it comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to four weeks.

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Manual

This toothbrush won our Wellness Award last year and has held its spot for 2024. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson likes that it’s soft on her gums but can still reach into those far back spots while she’s brushing. It’s available in soft, medium or firm bristle firmness and has a textured handle for better grip.

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Splurge

Ginsberg, who’s never been a fan of electric toothbrushes, loves this toothbrush for its extensive custom cleaning features. The brush has seven smart cleaning modes and a pressure sensor indicating when you’re brushing too hard. It can be paired with the free Oral-B app for personalized brushing feedback and dental goal-setting.

Award: Best mouthwash | Type: Overall

This concentrated mouthwash kills germs and leaves your mouth feeling (and smelling) fresh and minty. It should be used twice daily for best results and diluted with four parts of water for every 1 part of mouthwash, according to the brand.

Award: Best floss | Type: Standard

Made from recycled plastic, Cocofloss has two parts—an extra-fluffy section for cleaning in and around teeth and a thinner threader section for help navigating the floss around your mouth. Bowman says that, unlike other plastic floss, Cocofloss’ fibers are gentle and almost soothing to use.

Wellness Awards 2024: Body and face winners on Amazon

Award: Best body wash | Type: Sensitive skin

This body wash from Aveeno uses prebiotic oat to nourish the skin and is free from sulfates, parabens and dyes. It has a gentle scent that doesn’t irritate my sensitive nose, leaving my skin feeling soft and hydrated after my showers.

Award: Best facial cleanser | Type: Dry skin

This creamy cleanser contains niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin to help hydrate skin and gently treat dry patches. After using this cleanser, Daruvuri notices that the redness in her skin isn’t as noticeable, and she likes the way the thick consistency leaves her skin feeling.

Award: Best facial cleanser | Type: Oily skin

RoC’s Gel-to-Foam cleanser uses ceramides and glycerin to maintain moisture in the skin after cleansing. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider says it’s very blendable and a little goes a long way for her. It also contains green tea antioxidants to help balance your skin and prevent dryness and tightness, according to the brand.

Award: Best facial cleanser | Type: Balm

Fuetchman swears by this balm as the best way to remove her most stubborn makeup. It’s fragrance-free and uses papaya enzyme to exfoliate your skin while you cleanse gently. The balm also uses moringa seed, water and sunflower seed oils to cleanse dirt and makeup without stripping your skin, according to the brand.

Award: Best facial moisturizer | Type: Dry skin

This rich moisturizing cream from Cetaphil uses vitamin B and glycerin to give intense hydration that targets dry skin. NBC photo editor Vivan Le likes that it’s unscented and easy to apply. “The texture is super nice and absorbs right into the skin,” she says.

Award: Best facial moisturizer | Type: Oily skin

Bowman constantly returns to this cream, which he says keeps his skin hydrated and spreads evenly when applied to his face. It has a gel-cream consistency and uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate and exfoliate the skin.

Award: Best moisturizer | Type: Body

Vaseline’s Nourishment Body lotion is made with 100% pure shea butter, coconut oil, vitamin C and peptides to replenish and fortify the skin’s moisture barrier, according to the brand. NBC page Alexa Casanueva says that it made her skin feel hydrated and soft and could last all day without feeling heavy.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.